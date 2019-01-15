Wladimir Klitschko Calls Talk Of His Coming Back “An Early April Fool’s Day Joke”

Former long-reigning world heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko has heard and read all about the recent rumours that suggest he may be set to launch a ring return later on this year, but so far the 42 year old has neither agreed with nor denied the talk – until this morning. Via a message he has put out on social media, “Dr. Steel Hammer” has put a end to the speculation (hopefully anyway).





“I’m all about challenges in my life and I do really feel that I ‘still got it,’ Recently many of you contacted me willing to see me making a comeback to the ring this April and I’m thankful to y’all for that. However, I need to call such speculation an early April fool’s day joke,” Wladimir wrote just minutes ago on twitter.

So that’s that then. Of course there is still the possibility Klitschko will have a change of heart or a change of mind and decide that, yes, he does want to box again, but it does look doubtful. Klitschko is of course a smart guy, he is well invested financially and he has many other interests outside of the ring to keep him busy and occupied. The suggestion that he was going to come back, not for a shot at a word title, but for a big (ish) fight with British contender Dillian Whyte never really made too much sense in the first place. Surely, if he was going to come back, it would be for, as Wladimir put it himself a few months ago, “something historic.”

Klitschko had the chance to return for a rematch with Anthony Joshua – who he came oh, so close to taking out in that exciting April 2017 fight – but after a great deal of thought, the former champ decided against it. If he didn’t come back for that rematch, we cannot expect him to come back now, almost two years after the stoppage loss he endured.





Klitschko knows his place in the history books is secure, as is his place in The Hall of Fame. We’ve seen enough failed boxing comebacks already and the sport does not need another one. Wladimir Klitschko will not risk embarrassing himself of the sport he clearly loves so much.