With Tim Tszyu’s Career In Splinters, Terence Crawford Has A New Obvious Dance Partner – Bakhram Murtazaliev

Tim Tszyu was talking such big, indeed great things going into last night’s fight with the somewhat little-known Bakhram Murtazaliev; how he was back after suffering that, we thought, freak loss to the towering Sebastian Fundora, how the Tszyu name would “forever go down as the greatest fighting family.” Now, after being shockingly beaten in three rounds by new star of the 154-pound division Murtazaliev, Tszyu’s career is in pieces.

Coming back, or attempting to, after bravely fighting through the blood due to being so horrifically cut on the top of the head by a stray elbow in the Fundora loss, Tszyu went right at his Russian foe. But things went bad for him quite quickly, and after three knockdowns in round two and a further knockdown in round three, the fight was over.

And now, Murtazaliev, 23-0(17), has a potential super-fight in the offing. Maybe. Tszyu, who is now 24-2(17), may well be finished, such is the cruel sport of boxing. But Murtazaliev has arrived, and he could fight, yes, Terence Crawford. “Bud” Crawford watched last night’s fight in Orlando, Florida, with great interest, and his comments after the fight proved interesting.

“Tim thought he had an easy one. Took this dude lightly and was worried about other fights,” Crawford wrote on social media.

Indeed, Tszyu was looking at other fights, bigger fights, and he paid the price. Consummate pro Crawford has never made such a mistake, but will he now be keen to fight Murtazaliev? If Crawford cannot get that massive fight with Canelo, or a crossover fight or fights with Conor McGregor (this still a possibility, perhaps, the huge money on offer for two fights, one in boxing, one in MMA, proving too tempting for Crawford to pass up), maybe he will test his greatness against Murtazaliev, arguably the most dangerous banger in the 154-pound division right now.

For sure, we fans would love to see Crawford, 41-0(31) get in the ring with the Russian puncher. It seems a great fight to make, and maybe many, many fans will call for it.

Let’s see what happens next for Murtazaliev. If not Crawford, there are a bunch of other massively interesting fights for the 31-year-old who resides in Oxnard, California. Murtazaliev against Sebastian Fundora? Murtazaliev against Vergil Ortiz? Murtazaliev against the Israil Madrimov-Serhii Bohachuk winner?

In short, yes, please, to all of these fights!