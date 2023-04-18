Winner Takes All! Tank Davis And Ryan Garcia Agree To Put Entire Purse On The Line!

This Saturday’s heavily hyped fight between unbeaten duo Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia (and deservedly hyped it is) just got hyped up even further. At least it has if we can take seriously the agreement the two rivals each made about putting their entire purse on the line ahead of the fight, the winner to quite literally take all.

Speaking on a video call, as filmed by Fight Hub, Tank, 28-0(26) and KingRy, 23-0(19) agreed to put all their fight earnings on the line.

“What do you wanna bet?” Garcia asked.

“The whole thing,” Tank and his sidekick said excitedly.

“Everything’s already on the line, let’s go,” Garcia shot back.

“Bet the purse,” Tank’s friend demanded.

“I just did,” Garcia replied.

Garcia, later on in the loud video, appeared totally serious when he told Davis, “let’s make a contract, let’s both sign it.”

“If you really want it,” a smiling Garcia added.

So, will this one stick, or is it just fun and games, and of course an attempt at one-upmanship? We’ve seen fighters bet their purses, winner takes all style before, only for it not to stick in the end. But Tank and Garcia at least appeared to really mean it here, so who knows.

Fun and games aside, these two unbeaten stars (perhaps superstars of the future) really are putting it all on the line just by way of them fighting one another. Fans are braced for something special in Las Vegas on Saturday night and they will almost certainly get it. There seems to be no way this fight will not be a great one, an action-packed one. A memorable one.

Who wins? Talk about a fight, a match up that has had fans along with experts flipping sides way more than once as they change their mind. This one is basically a toss-up. It’s 50-50. It’s a pick ’em fight.

That said, I’m going for Tank to get the mid-rounds KO win. How about you guys? And will that winner takes all bet prove to be legit?