Norman Jr vs. Sasaki: Japanese Underdog Declares “Inevitable” Upset in Tokyo!

Don’t tell Japanese warrior Jin Sasaki he is a big underdog going into this Thursday’s fight with defending WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. Sasaki, who will challenge the unbeaten Norman Jr in Tokyo, is currently listed as a +350 underdog by BetMGM, while Norman is currently listed as a big -450 betting favourite to win and take his belt back home with him.

But Sasaki, who is 19-1-1(17) and is just 23 years of age, has the complete and utter belief that he will smash the odds and defeat Norman, 27-0(21). Sasaki says he will make boxing history this week, this by becoming the very first Japanese boxer to win a world welterweight title.

Sasaki’s “Not a Miracle”—His Victory Is Destined

Sasaki, who can punch, also stated that his win will “not be a miracle or a coincidence; it’s inevitable.”

Talk about utter self-belief. It’s entirely possible plenty of US fight fans will have not seen Sasaki fight before, but Bob Arum stated recently that he himself is fully aware of how dangerous Sasaki is – perhaps as far as him being confidently dangerous. Sasaki can be expected to give his all in the ring this week, while he says he cannot wait for that opening bell to sound.

“Every day I think about the world championship, any my heart is pounding like it’s going to burst,” Sasaki said. “This is the fight for my life and it will be the most important day of my life.”

Arum Predicts Dramatic, Action-Packed Showdown

Sasaki has won his last nine fights, so he is on something of a roll, and to repeat, he can crack. Arum said a while back that Sasaki “has power and punches in volume,” with the Top Rank boss adding how “their styles (Norman Jr’s and Sasaki’s) will make for a dramatic, action packed world title showdown.”

Could an upset be looming here? Norman Jr has to be the pick to win, of course, but we have seen a few upsets already this year.

For his part, Norman wants to both win and put on a show: “I’m ready to put on a stellar performance and write another triumphant chapter of ‘The Norman Experience,’” the champ said.