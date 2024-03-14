De La Hoya’s Got Ryan’s Back: Knockout Predicted, Social Media Drama Dismissed

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya predicts a knockout victory for Ryan Garcia against WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney on April 20th. De La Hoya feels that Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) knows Haney’s style and is “1000%” ready for their headliner clash on DAZN PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New Yorker.

Oscar isn’t worried about the odd stuff that the 25-year-old Ryan has posted on social media. He says that it only takes Ryan a second to post, and he spends the rest of the day training for Haney.

De La Hoya says that whatever Ryan is doing, he’s young enough to be ready for this fight without it impacting his performance.

Ryan Knows Haney’s Weaknesses

“Ryan will be ready. I see Ryan going out there and doing something special; mark my words,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fighthype about Ryan Garcia’s fight against Devin Haney on April 20th on DAZN PPV.

“I think it’s a knockout, I really do. I don’t even know if it’s down on the cards. Keep in mind, they’re 3-3. They know each other. Ryan and Haney handled him. This is #7, and it’s for all the marbles.”

Most fans think Haney has advanced more as a professional than Ryan, so they tune out what the two fighters did during their amateur career in their six previous encounters. Ryan is a bigger puncher in the pros than he was when he fought Haney in the past, and it could be a different story if he connects with his left hook smash on the chin of the unbeaten WBC champion.

Don’t Worry About Ryan’s Social Media Meltdowns

“People don’t realize how competitive this is going to be. Absolutely,” said De La Hoya when asked if he’s confident that Ryan Garcia will be in the ring on April 20th for his fight against Haney.

“One thing about Ryan is he’s on social media and he has his moments where he wants to be who he is,” said De La Hoya.