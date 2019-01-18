Will Mayweather / Pacquiao II Be Announced Straight After Pac-Broner Fight (If Pacquiao wins)?

With the announcement of Canelo Vs. Daniel Jacobs, might Floyd Mayweather be on the verge of trying to upstage another Alvarez fight?





You know you won’t be surprised one little bit if a Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao rematch is announced for later on this year, but could such an announcement come this Saturday night, mid-ring inside The MGM Grand in Las Vegas right after the Manny Pacquiao/Adrien Broner fight is in the books? It has been confirmed that “Money” Mayweather will be in attendance for the fight (no real surprise seeing how Floyd lives in Vegas) and there is a ton of speculation over what Mayweather’s next move will be inside the ring.

One man who feels a May/Pac II will indeed be announced mid-ring on Saturday night is top British promoter Eddie Hearn. As quoted by talkSPORT, Hearn said that he feels Pacquiao WILL win the Broner fight – on points, by wide decision – and that the big one will then be announced right then and there with millions watching. Is Hearn right in his thinking? We’ll soon find out, and of course Eddie isn’t alone in thinking this is what will transpire in Vegas in a few days’ time; far from it.

And while a Mayweather/Pacquiao return would not be half as big a deal as the so-called “Fight Of The Century” was in terms of fan interest and success at the pay-per-view box-office, it would still be BIG. It’s easy to say, right now, with the fight not (yet) official, how you wouldn’t watch a rematch if one did get made, but wait until you see Floyd and Manny going face-to-face – this is when things will change. Hype is a strange thing, it sucks even the most hardened of fights fans in, and if Pacquiao looks a million bucks in beating Broner, by KO or stoppage especially, and if the Mayweather rematch is then announced, well, it might take a lot of resistance to stop you from at least feeling tempted.

We should know better of course; Mayweather will be 42 by the time of the rematch, while Pac Man just turned 40. The media has, in the past, had a field day when putting together the two ages of older fighters for negative purposes, and at a combined 82 years, Floyd and Manny are nowhere near the fine and special fighters they once were. But this could, in an odd way, add to the intrigue of a rematch: who has aged better, Pacquiao or Mayweather? Who has more left?

Add in Manny’s (and Freddie Roach’s) claims that with a fully functioning shoulder he can and will beat Floyd and you have a rematch that will attract enough interest and eventual pay-per-view buys to be able to guarantee Floyd another mega payday. The rematch will happen, and it is likely this will be confirmed on Saturday night in Vegas around 10PM local time.