Will Caleb Supplant Canelo?

We are about four weeks out from the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant match, scheduled to take place on November 6th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and airing Live on Showtime PPV.

The four-belt Super Middleweight unification fight pits Alvarez, putting up his WBA, WBO, and WBC belts, while Plant puts his IBF belt on the line. The winner will be the first undisputed 168-pound world champion of the four-belt era.

Canelo enters the fight as the heavy favorite, whether it’s, Vegas odds or experts pick. Plant has been labeled, albeit erroneously, IMO as a paper champion. Most critics see him in the same mold as the two former 168- pound champions, Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith, who were both wiped out by Alvarez. Anyone who thinks that Plant is a paper champion couldn’t be further from the truth.

What Smith and Saunders Brought to the Fight

Callum Smith, in my opinion, had a very little chance to win. Coming into the fight, there was nothing in his arsenal that could give Canelo any sort of problem. His style is very predictable, straight up, mechanical and flat-footed. There was nothing he does better than Canelo, except getting hit, and that’s not a positive.

Saunders, on the other hand, has always shown a bit of craftiness and mobility, so I did expect more of a showing than Smith, but while he did have his moments…again, I saw nothing that would have presented any major issue for Alvarez. Saunders, at the time of the stoppage, trailed Canelo 77-75 and 78-74 twice.

How Plant is Different

Trust me; Plant is a live dog in this fight. When Canelo first made his move to Super Middleweight, this was the fight I wanted to see. Not many of us, I’m sure, were clamoring to see it — me, a handful of others, Caleb Plant, his family, and Al Haymon. Full disclosure I’m not related to Caleb Plant, nor do I work for Al Haymon and PBC.

Plant is an intriguing fight for Canelo. Rarely do you find a 168-pounder with movement and command of the ring. He is also as good a defensive fighter as you will find. If you didn’t know this, get ready to find out. He is also a high IQ guy.

If you’re thinking that you haven’t seen anything that says he can beat Canelo. My answer is, “I don’t believe you’ve seen the best Caleb Plant yet.” The skills and talent are there. I know that you are now thinking that he hasn’t fought that level of opposition and was totally gassed in the later rounds against Uzcategui. You can be sure that strength and conditioning Guru, Larry Wade, will have Plant at his physical best. Wade is widely sought after, has trained a bevy of world class athletes across many different sports, and is considered one of the best in the world. He is also the long-time strength and conditioning coach of Shawn Porter. As far as the level of opposition, Plant hasn’t had that…but at some point in every fighter’s career, there is a step up in class. In many cases, this happens more than once. He has moxie, believes he belongs, and is more than capable of seizing the moment. He won’t fight scared…that I know.

Sweet Science

Plant is “sweet science” personified. Fight fans love the knockout; come forward, you hit me, and I’ll hit you. Sweet science fighters are an acquired taste. For most, it is the antithesis to the ever-popular Mexican Style of fighting. Sweet science guys are a rare breed, possessing a physically gifted skill set and a savant-like boxing IQ. It is not learned – it is gifted and given. Very few can actually fight this way. It is the hit and not get hit club.

It is important to mention that focusing this article on Caleb Plant is not meant to disparage Canelo Alvarez. Canelo is the Alpha Dog right now — an All-time Great — that being said, I believe Plant is a different breed, enigmatic to the core…puzzling, ambiguous, and, sometimes, that’s what it takes to beat a great fighter like Canelo.

I’ll leave you with this. My questions aren’t…can Plant punch hard enough? Can he withstand the body assault that’s sure to come? Can he not tire out in the second half of the fight? Can he walk through the fire that’s sure to come? My question is simply this. If he legitimately outboxes Canelo, can he get a decision in Las Vegas?