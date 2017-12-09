Wilder vs Ortiz appears to be back on; for good or for bad

It appears as though WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder has his next fight, if not signed and sealed, then at least delivered. Luis Ortiz was of course to have challenged “The Bronze Bomber” in November but came up positive for an illegal substance; the results being announced to the world quite literally at the eleventh hour – but now Ortiz is back where he was a couple of months ago.

Ortiz, cleared to fight by the WBC, scored a return to action win last night in crushing over-matched Daniel Martz inside a couple of rounds, and afterwards, Wilder was on hand to call out the Cuban southpaw.





“I think you’re one of the best and I want to prove I’m one of the best. So for for the best to prove they’re the best, the best must fight each other,” Wilder said last night as quoted by Mail Online. “So I’m going to bless you again with a second opportunity. I’m coming for you, I don’t want no excuses! I’m always a man of my word – Luis Ortiz you will have your fight. This time, no excuses, make sure you train hard because I’m coming to whup your ass! Every man that’s stepped in the ring with me got knocked out, if you step in the ring with me I’m going to knock your ass out too.”

Ortiz smiled as Wilder, the champion, challenged his next challenger. So, it looks as though we’re back in business with this fight. If WBC approval comes, this fight will possibly go ahead early next year some time, maybe around six months after it would have happened in the first place.

The fact that Wilder has not given up of this fight, one against a dangerous opponent, when he so easily could have, must silence those critics who suggested Wilder never really wanted to fight Ortiz in the first place. Wilder wants to prove himself as the best as he says, and even though Ortiz is not recognised as the best heavyweight out there today (come to that, who is looked at as the best: Wilder? Anthony Joshua? Tyson Fury? Joseph Parker?) he is right up there.

Fans who were both excited and intrigued by Wilder Vs. Ortiz and who were disappointed when the fight fell through, may well get what they want after all. Can Wilder KO Ortiz, and if he does so, how much praise does he get?