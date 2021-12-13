Who Should George Kambosos Jr Fight Next: Loma? Tank? Haney? Garcia?

The lightweight division is hot right now and at the top of the pile is “Emperor” George Kambosos Jr. The recently crowned IBF/WBA/WBO 135 pound champ has made it clear his next fight, his first defence, will take place at home, Down Under. But who will Kambosos Jr’s first title challenger be? The new champ has a number of excellent options from which to take a pick.

Saturday night saw former king Vasyl Lomachenko look good, perhaps great, in hammering a brave (his corner people were even braver) Richard Commey for a wide points win that could have been a stoppage win. Loma said post-fight that he will “go anywhere” to fight Kambosos Jr, that he “needs” the belts. Kambosos Jr was impressed with Loma’s display but he has not committed to fighting him next, he has not committed to fighting anyone next. Not yet.

Who should it be for Kambosos Jr in the first quarter of 2022? Lomachenko would be a fascinating fight for Kambosos Jr, and Australian boxing fans would no doubt love to see “The Matrix” up close and personal (although of course, no-one in OZ would be pulling for a Loma victory). But Kambosos Jr has other, equally exciting fights there for him. Should it be Tank Davis next for Kambosos Jr? Or should it be Devin Haney, who, like Loma, has said he’d travel to Australia for the fight? Or will Ryan Garcia return and go right back in with the world champion?

Personally, of these four options, I’d pick Kambosos Jr Vs. Lomachenko. It would likely result in a great fight, between two fighters with differing strengths and weaknesses (there was a time when we thought Loma had no weaknesses at all), between two men willing to give their all to get the win. It could go down as one of the biggest fights ever in Australian boxing history.

But Kambosos Jr has not made his mind up yet (or if he has he isn’t telling us). It’s a tough choice Kambosos Jr has to make. Who do YOU think he should fight next, in his maiden title defence? Does Kambosos beat them all? Haney looked great in beating Jo Jo Diaz. Tank Davis struggled a little against Isaac Cruz (hampered as he was by a hand injury). Loma looked almost as great as his old self against Commey. Garcia has not fought in almost a year.

Again, I’d pick Loma for Kambosos Jr next, second choice would be Haney, in what would be a four-belt unification showdown. But of course, it’s Kambosos Jr’s call.