Who is fighting in boxing this weekend?

In Telford, England, the boxing action begins on Friday, March 1st, with Channel 5, a television network, starting its coverage at 10 p.m. UK time (5 p.m. ET). The fighters in the main event are anticipated to make their grand entrance at approximately 10:15 p.m. UK time. The highlight of the evening is the fight between Abass Baraou and Sam Eggington for the vacant European light middleweight title..

The card also features a mix of rising stars and seasoned fighters, including Andrei Dascalu taking on Joe Jackson-Brown in a super middleweight tussle, Dan Toward facing off against Frank Madsen at light middleweight, and many more promising fights.

In Verona, New York: The stage is set at the Turning Stone Resort Casino on March 2nd, with the first bell ringing at 9 pm ET (that’s 2 am for the night owls in the UK on March 3).Watch live on ESPN or ESPN+ to catch every uppercut and jab.

Luis Alberto Lopez is ready to defend his IBF featherweight title against Reiya Abe in a 12-round main event that promises fireworks. Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford will battle for the vacant WBA featherweight title, also over 12 rounds of strategic combat.

The undercard is nothing to scoff at, with Brian Norman Jr. facing off against Janelson Figueroa Bocachica for 10 rounds of welterweight action. Rohan Polanco and Tarik Zaina will go head-to-head in an 8-round welterweight clash, while middleweights Nico Ali Walsh and Luke Iannuccilli will test each other’s mettle for 6 rounds. Troy Isley and Marcos Hernandez are also on the docket for an 8-round middleweight bout.

Heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 2nd: The Coliseo de Puerto Rico will be packed with fans ready for another dose of boxing excellence, live on DAZN. The event is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. UK

Amanda Serrano is set for a 12-round fight, defending her IBF, WBO, and WBA featherweight women’s titles against Nina Meinke. Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland will throw down in an 8-round cruiserweight bout that’s sure to draw eyes. Javon Walton steps into the ring for a 4-round featherweight bout with an opponent still under wraps. And for the fans of the lighter divisions, Jonathan Gonzalez will put his WBO junior flyweight title on the line against Rene Santiago in a 12-round duel. Krystal Rosado and Gloria Munguilla will also face off in a 4-round junior bantamweight fight, rounding off an action-packed event.