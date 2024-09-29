What Next For Sandy Ryan? Hearn Says She Absolutely Deserves Rematch With Mayer, Chantelle Cameron Fight Also Possible

More on the so-called “Paint-Gate” episode and what could come next. It is quite amazing that the story, the shocking story, of how a world champion, just hours ahead of a big fight at Madison Square Garden, being attacked by a paint-wielding fool, has not made far more headlines and has not generated far more fan response by way of comments (on this site for one) than is the case.

It was Sandy Ryan, the reigning and defending WBO welterweight champion, who was the victim, left covered in red paint as she was prior to her grudge fight with Mikaela Mayer. Imagine if it had been a Floyd Mayweather, or a Tyson Fury, or a Canelo Alvarez who had been the victim here. There would have been far more outrage, that’s for sure.

But Eddie Hearn is plenty outraged as it is, and he has made two things clear: Sandy Ryan absolutely deserves a return fight with Mayer (who took the belt via a 10-round majority decision, the fight from Friday a real classic), and fighters totally have to be protected by security as they attempt to either arrive at or leave a fight venue.

Speaking with The Stomping Ground, Hearn spoke about what could come next for Ryan.

“To be honest with you, I think the whole thing’s a disgrace,” Hearn said of the paint attack. “I mean, you’ve got to protect these fighters; I’ll be speaking to Top Rank, I’ll be speaking to the WBO. And let’s be honest, we know the beef between the camps, and I’m not accusing anyone of anything. But who is going to specifically target Sandy Ryan, walking out of her hotel? The whole thing looks like a set-up.

“The WBO needs to act, and Top Rank needs to act because they need to protect our fighters. When we have our fighters going, we have them escorted by security into the car to go to the venue, whatever. So, I don’t know what’s happened, but it’s a disgrace what’s happened to Sandy Ryan.

“She should get the immediate rematch, and we’re also talking to Queensbury about the Chantelle Cameron fight. But I can’t believe she’s had to go through with that fight (with Mayer) after all that’s happened to her.”

Indeed, Ryan was advised to pull out of the fight. Now, in the interest of fairness, the rematch HAS to happen. It was a great action fight, it was oh, so close, and there was massive controversy beforehand. This all adds up to a rematch, surely! Ryan against Cameron would also be a great fight, and Ryan has made it clear that, at 7-2-1(3) her ring career is far, far, far from over.

Mayer, 20-2(5) has said she is open to a rematch, that and unification fights. Mayer, we must point out again, is adamant she had nothing at all to do with the paint attack. What a strange thing we witnessed in New York this past Friday. This kind of thing cannot be allowed to happen again.