Official ESPN Weights: Norman Jr – Cuevas and Mayer – Ryan 2 – For Saturday

WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) and challenger Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) made weight today for their chief support bout on Saturday, March 29th, with the event starting at 7 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT, live on ESPN and ESPN+ at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The main portion of Saturday’s card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Boxing)

Fans have been looking forward to seeing Norman Jr. finally defend his WBO belt after the impressive performance he turned in against Giovani Santillan last May. The way the 24-year-old Norman Jr. looked in that fight, he showed the potential of beating IBF champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and collecting all the titles at 147.

In Saturday’s headliner, Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO welterweight title against Sandy Ryan in a rematch scheduled for 10 rounds.

Main card

Mikaela Mayer 146 vs. Sandy Ryan 145.5

Brian Norman Jr. 146.7 vs. Derrieck Cuevas 146.3

Prelim

Bruce Carrington 125.3 vs. Jose Enrique Vivas 125.8

Emiliano Fernando Vargas 138.6 vs. Giovannie Gonzalez 138.3

Tiger Johnson 146 vs. Kendo Castañeda 146.8

Dedrick Crocklem 128.6 vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba 128.8

Emmanuel Chance 119.4 vs. Miguel Guzman 118.7