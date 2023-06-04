What Next For Claressa Shields?

Claressa Shields, the self-proclaimed “GWOAT,” was expected to win last night, we all know that. But Shields’ brilliance in dominating a tough and game late-notice foe in Maricela Cornejo was still, well, brilliant to watch. It really does seem as though there is no fighter, no female boxer capable of taking Shield’s lofty self-given mantle. Who out there can beat Shields, now 14-0(2)?

Shields won by lopsided scores across the board at 100-90, 100-90 and 100-89, and the now 16-6(6) Cornejo did well to last the distance. Shields, at her peak at age 28 did everything aside from score the KO. In fact, if you are determined to find a flaw, a weakness, anything not to your liking in Shields’ game, it’s her lack of knockouts. Shields said after scoring her latest one-sided win how she aims to score more KO’s in the future.

Shields, who has already accomplished so much in the sport, has numerous goals still in mind. Having won world titles in multiple weight divisions and being the current unified middleweight champion, Shields still wants more. Another go at MMA is something Shields is looking at (her sole loss since turning pro being in her one and only MMA bout), while the lady from Flint also wants to travel to fight.

“I believe that with my age….I’m still super-young, that if I was to give two years to MMA, I could become PFL champion. I’m just trying to find that two years, because right now, I’m in the peak of my boxing career,” Shields said. “And I really want to experience the peak. I want to get the knockouts, I want to get stronger and faster and smarter. And I want to fight in Africa. Africa, T-Mobile Arena, Madison Square Garden. I wouldn’t mind going back over to the UK. It’s so many things that the future has for me.”

The way she’s going, Shields may well retire unbeaten (MMA aside). That big rematch with Savannah Marshall would be great, in the UK once more or maybe in Vegas. But that fight aside, what else seems an obvious fight for Shields? This could be actually be the biggest problem Shields faces: finding worthy opposition.

Shields really does have that special glow the great ones have. And right now, nobody out there seems capable of dulling the glow.