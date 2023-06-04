Former WBO Cruiserweight Champ Krzysztof Glowacki Scores Stunning One-Punch KO While Laid On His Back In MMA Debut!

It was a pretty quiet night of boxing the world over last night, with Claressa Shields’ predicted domination over Maricela Cornejo being the biggest fight of the evening. However, last night quite unexpectedly gave us one heck of a highlight reel knockout. In MMA. Former WBO cruiserweight champ Krzysztof Glowacki, having his MMA debut, pulled off something that is so incredibly hard to do, even hardened MMA fans were thrilled to the core upon witnessing the 36 year old’s stunner in Warsaw, Poland.

Southpaw Glowacki – who switched from boxing to MMA earlier this year, this after a stoppage loss to Richard Riakporhe left him with a 32-4(20) record – took on a guy named Patryk Tolkaczewski (a bare knuckle fighter who was also making his MMA debut), and the former champ made one huge splash.

KNOCKED OUT from FULL MOUNT! 🤯 Former WBO cruiserweight champ 🇵🇱 Krzysztof Głowacki is dangerous from anywhere!! XTB #KSWColosseum2 pic.twitter.com/7pZI71yaPX — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 3, 2023

Taken down very quickly in the opening round and on his back, Glowacki was in a most vulnerable position as he was being punched with both hands by Tolkaczewski who was going for the quick finish. But then, in what the folks at Bloody Elbow have called “a bizarre KO for the ages” Glowacki uncorked a left hook to the chin that put the on top (literally) fighter’s lights out!

You, dear reader, may be an avid MMA fan, as much as fans of what goes on inside the cage as you are a fan of what goes on in the ring, and if so you will know how incredibly difficult a thing it was that Glowacki managed to do yesterday. MMA sites are saying that Glowacki’s on-his-back KO is one “you have to see to believe.”

Glowacki’s handy work has already been viewed by many, many fans on social media and on YouTube. Check it out now.

On the same card, former heavyweight contender Artur Szpilka went to 3-0 in MMA, Szpilka stopping former World’s Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski. Maybe Szpilka and Glowacki will be matched together at some point in the future?

It was a fun and entertaining card in Poland yesterday, with Glowacki scoring what might even be looked at as The MMA KO of The year! Imagine being laid flat on your back, being clubbed by your opponent, the referee hovering, and being able to find the necessary leverage to land a shot that instantly ends the fight and saves the day.

This is what Krzysztof Glowacki managed to pull off yesterday. Wow.