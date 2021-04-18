What Next For Andrey Fedosov? Some “Fun Fights” According To Hearn

Russian heavyweight Andrey Fedosov showed us all again last night how nothing is predictable when the big guys are in action. 35-year-old Fedosov, having his first fight in two-and-a-half years, shocked former amateur standout Mahammadrasul Majidov in the very first round. Fedosov decked the former three-time world amateur champion with a right to the head. Majidov fell badly, twisting his ankle and he was soon knocked down again, this after bravely trying to fight back whilst basically standing on one leg.

Fedosov improved to 32-3(26) and he has not lost a fight since way back in June of 2013, when Bryant Jennings stopped him. Majidov, who famously defeated a young Anthony Joshua many moons ago, falls to 3-1(3) and it’s tough to see where the 34-year-old goes from here. Under normal circumstances one loss does not end a career, but we must wait and see how bad Majidov’s ankle injury is. It could be a tough road back for the man who went pro in September of 2019.

As for Fedosov, promoter Eddie Hearn summed it up when he tweeted how Fedosov is “going to be in some fun fights!”

It will be interesting to see where the veteran danger-man goes next. Fedosov holds wins over good fighters like Maurice Harris, Joey Dawejko and Mario Heredia and as he showed last night, he can punch. A number of potentially “fun fights” spring to mind for Fedosov. Match-ups with the likes of Carlos Takam, Frank Sanchez, Cassius Chaney, Fabio Wardley and Alen Babic would very possibly prove entertaining as well as unpredictable.

Fedosov has revived his career in a big and explosive way. The 35-year-old took the opportunity Hearn offered him with last night’s fight with Majidov, this surprising some people who felt Fedosov would not take such a dangerous fight for his ring return. Instead, it was Fedosov who proved dangerous and now he can look ahead to some good paydays.

Fedosov might never become a world champion, but he might just upset a couple more guys before he’s finished.