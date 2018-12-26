What Can We Expect From The Floyd Mayweather Vs. Tenshin Nasukawa Bout? Will YOU Watch It?

Floyd Mayweather will return to action in five days, having his first “fight” since August of 2017, when he had his way with MMA star Conor McGregor in that huge money/curiosity affair. But if you think that one was weird, what on earth can we expect from Mayweather Vs. Tenshin Nasukawa?









The three-round bout, billed as an exhibition – but there are whispers that the 20 year old kick-boxer/MMA fighter didn’t get that message and may well try and fight for real – will take place in Japan on New Year’s Eve and there is huge interest in the bout, and the entire card, in that part of the world. However, as of now, there is no TV coverage in place in either the US or the UK. Live streams seem to be the best place to pick up the action, if you are interested in doing so, that is.

Mayweather has always enjoyed a huge TV audience when he has fought, but this one is different; fans are scarcely at a fever pitch of excitement with this bout. Whatever the result, the win, loss or draw will not count on Floyd’s official boxing record – he will stay at 50-0 whatever happens.

There is an agreement in place that says kicking will not be permitted during the three-rounds, but Nasukawa said a while back that he had the urge to kick Mayweather when the two went head to head for media purposes. Might the young fighter let his emotions get the better of him on New Year’s Eve? In all likelihood, fans will get to see Mayweather and Nasukawa, “move around for three rounds,” as Floyd himself said would be the case.









However, there is the possibility something bizarre could take place; perhaps a prearranged turn of events. Might Mayweather even take a dive in the hopes of causing a sensation – one that sees the internet explode? Mayweather’s huge ego seems unlikely to allow this to happen, but then again Floyd craves attention. Could it be that “Money,” at this stage of his career, can only get the big, big, big attention he needs by taking a defeat?

We’ll soon find out. If we watch the bout, of course.