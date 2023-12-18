“We’ll Fight Him Right Now,” Says Benavidez Sr On David Morrell

Jose Benavidez Senior, father and trainer of unbeaten super middleweight warrior David Benavidez, has done away with any and all suggestions that his son is not keen to share a ring with fellow unbeaten 168 pounder David Morrell. Despite talk from Morrell and his team that “The Mexican Monster” doesn’t want the fight, Benavidez Sr says his son would “fight him right now.”

Morrell, still just 10-0(9) but an immensely impressive and imposing fighter, called Benavidez out after his crushing win over Sena Agbeko this past Saturday night. Now, speaking with Fight Hype, Benavidez Sr said bring it on. But is Morrell ready, and if so, do his people want the fight?

“I think David Morrell’s a great fighter but at the end of the day I think they should put him to fight fighters that are known that could take him into deep waters and see what he does,” Benavidez Sr said. “I think he should fight a Caleb Plant, he should fight an Anthony Dirrell, or maybe even ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade, and that’s the only way he’s going to get qualified to see if…… we’ll fight him right now. We’ll fight him right now; I think David [Benavidez] can stop him. He’s been saying that he wants David Benavidez and at the end of the day I would love to fight him. His trainer said he wasn’t ready, his management said he’s not ready. So I believe he wants the fight, I don’t think he’s scared, but if his team don’t think he’s ready there’s nothing I can do. I’ve been asking for it…..I think David can stop him in eight, nine rounds.”

So, Morrell wants the Benavidez fight, but his team members are perhaps not so sure? It’s a great fight for us fans, arguably one between the two best young and unbeaten 168 pounders fighting right now. Benavidez, at 28-0(24) and coming off a very impressive stoppage win over ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade, is of course the far more experienced fighter, and maybe Morrell does need a fight or two more before going in with him.

But it seems that for as long as both Benavidez and Morrell are unbeaten and are fighting at the same weight the call for this fight will grow into a very real demand. There will not be any need for too much marinating with this one. Unless either man gets himself a massive fight with, say, Canelo (who Benavidez has been calling out for some time), Benavidez Vs. Morrell is THE super middleweight fight to make. Next year.