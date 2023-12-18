AJ vs. Wilder: War of Words Heats Up as Joshua Brushes Off “Delusional” Accusations

Anthony Joshua fired back at Deontay Wilder today, indirectly calling him deluded and saying that he must be feeling the effects of a long-term concussion if he believes he would have turned down $50 million to fight him years ago.

The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder maintains that Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) turned down a $50M offer to fight him in the past, and he feels that he was afraid to take the challenge.

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) and the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua could meet on March 9th in Saudi Arabia in a mega-money fight if they were their preliminary matches this Saturday night on December 23rd on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card on DAZN PPV at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Joshua-Wilder beef fuels the fire for their fights this Saturday night for the event, which sells for $39.99 on DAZN PPV.

Joshua can’t afford to look past his opponent this Saturday night because he’s not looked good in his recent fights, and he can’t afford to lose if he wants the lucrative payday matches against Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Joshua faces Otto Wallin, and Wilder battles Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs).

Deontay Wilder: “I knock AJ out. I deliver what I was supposed to deliver years ago. I deliver what they ran from. I deliver what he asked for $50 million for. I’m going to give him a $50 million knockout,” said Deontay to Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

Anthony Joshua: “Yeah, he does deliver knockouts, there’s no denying that, but in terms of me running, I honestly listen to what people say sometimes. They’re avoided; this person’s running. I think some people are deluded. I really think they have some sort of long-term concussion because no one is running.

“In terms of $50 million, I’m a businessman. If there’s $50 million, do you think I’m not going to take it for a fight, something I love to do. It really baffles me when I hear people say that type of stuff.

“When you’re dealing with me, you’re dealing with facts. Yes, Deontay Wilder does knock people out, but let him get past this fight with Joseph Parker first. He’s got the focus on that. And in terms of running from a fight, it’s not him, but fighters have got to stop talking like that because we know we don’t run. We step up to every challenge. Otto Wallin, that’s my focus. I’ll see him on Saturday night, and God willing, I’m victorious, you know what’s happening [Joshua vs. Wilder on March 9th in Saudi Arabia].”