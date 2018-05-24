Weights: Jamie McDonnell 117.5 vs. Naoya Inoue 118

Jamie McDonnell says he’ll prove that he’s the best Bantamweight in the world as he faces pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

McDonnell puts his WBA crown on the line for the seventh time against Inoue, the Japanese star known as ‘Monster’ who is aiming to become a three-weight World ruler in just his 16th pro fight.

The Doncaster ace has been on the road in four of his last five fights and adds a third continent to his pro career as he looks to extend his ten-year unbeaten run in his toughest test as a pro.

The 32 year old believes his success as WBA ruler has been largely unnoticed, so he wants to use this clash with Inoue to cement his place amongst the elite level.

“I’ve gone under the radar the last couple of years but this fight puts me right up there,” said McDonnell, who weighed in at 117.5lbs, with Inoue at 118lbs. “When I beat Inoue everyone in the world will know my name. That’s given me the motivation to make yet another successful World title defence.

“We know he’s a very good fighter, we know his qualities but we are ready to bring it. This is a very big fight for the both of us. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do and that’s win at all costs.

“I’m feeling very confident, I’ve prepared with 12 hard weeks for this fight. We had some time in Dubai to help with the time adjustments and the work out there was top class preparation.”