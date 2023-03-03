Weights: Brandon Figueroa – Mark Magsayo & Jarrett Hurd – Armando Resendiz

Brandon Figueroa, Mark Magsayo, Jarrett Hurd, and Armando Resendiz all weighed in successfully on Friday for their card this Saturday, Marcy 4th, on Showtime at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME)

In the main event, Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) weighed 125.8 lbs and Magsayo (26-1, 16 KOs) came in at 126 lbs. for their 12 round fight for the WBC interim featherweight title.

In the chief support bout, former IBF/WBA junior middleweight champion Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) weighed 159.2 lbs, and his opponent Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs) weighed 161 lbs for their 10 round bout.

Hurd, 32, is trying to resurrect his career after losing his title in defeats against Julian ‘J-Rock’ William and Luis Arias.

Some believe that Hurd is a shot fighter at this point in his career, and we’re going to find that out on Saturday night because if he can’t beat second-tier fighter Resendiz, it would be a clear sign that it’s all over for him.

Hurd’s main advantage when he fought at 154 was his huge size for the division. Some boxing fans saw Hurd as a weight bully, a fighter that looked like a super middleweight but who somehow was able to melt down to 154 to overpower his smaller foes.

Now that Hurd is fighting at 160, he’s not going to have as much of an advantage as he did before, so it’s going to be interesting to see if he can excel in this weight class.

Weights

Brandon Figueroa 125.8 vs. Mark Magsayo 126

Jarred Hurd 159.2 vs. Armando Resendiz 161

Amilcar Vidal 159 vs. Elijah Garcia 158.6

Terrell Gausha 156.6 vs. Brandyn Lynch 155.6

Travon Marshall 145.6 vs. Justin DeLoach Dock 147

Enriko Gogokhia 143 vs. Samuel Teah 141.6

“[Jermell] Charlo. The one at the 154-lb division, that’s the one that I really, really want to fight,” said Jarrett Hurd to Fighthype when asked who he wants to fight. “I wasn’t going to retire until me, and him find out who the better man.

“He’s at 154, and I’m at 160. If I can’t get him, then I’m going to get his brother [Jermall]. I would, but I don’t think I can make 154,” Hurd said when asked if he’d come back down to junior middleweight to challenge Jermell for his undisputed championship.

“I was an extremely big junior middleweight. So I don’t see that happening at 154, but I don’t know if I can make that weight anymore. I really want Jermell, but I’ll settle for Jermall if it comes down to it.

“The goal is still to become undisputed. I’ve been a champion in one division. Becoming a two-time champion is another goal of mine. It doesn’t matter. It’s whoever has the titles. If Adames, I’d like to see him as well.

“If J-Rock ends up winning the fight, it could be a rematch with me. It all depends on whoever has the belts. It’s not a specific fighter. It’s more of the legacy,” said Hurd.