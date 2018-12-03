Was “The Biggest Comeback In Sports History” “Ruined” By THAT Draw?

Fans are still angry, and are still arguing, about the drawn verdict that was handed in after 12 engrossing, at times incredible rounds in Los Angeles on Saturday night. And while Deontay Wilder has his supporters, fans who either feel the WBC champ deserved the win or that the draw was a fair result, most people are firmly on the side of Tyson Fury.





Lennox Lewis has called the drawn verdict a “gift” for Wilder. Lewis, who was certainly robbed of a win in his 1999 fight with Evander Holyfield – this draw really being a disgrace – told BT Sport how he expected Fury to get a raw deal.

“It happened to me and I knew it was going to happen to him,” Lewis said of the draw. “You have to make your fists be the judges. Tyson Fury won the fight for me. I thought Deontay Wilder boxed very poorly. Tyson Fury came back from drugs, depression, two years of inactivity and massive weight loss, to outbox the WBC champion, who was gifted a draw.”





Indeed, Fury is getting most praise for the manner in which he was able overcome his inner demons to the extent that he could push Wilder, for many the hardest hitting fighter in the sport today, all the way to the wire. Regardless of the decision of the three judges (one of them in particular – more on this to follow below) Fury’s comeback has to be given immense praise. But Fury’s trainer Ben Davison says “they have ruined the biggest comeback in sports history.”

“To take something away from someone who has come from hell and back, to ruin the biggest comeback in boxing history, probably in sports history, is a disgrace,” Davison said. “What sort of sick people have you got to be? Disgraceful.”

It was indeed a fine (near) return to form from Fury (near because, had it been the Fury of 2015, the one who beat Wladimir Klitschko, Wilder would almost certainly have been beaten on Saturday) – but as far as the greatest ever boxing comeback goes: that distinction still belongs to Sugar Ray Leonard, for coming back from his own drugs and inactivity hell to beat Marvin Hagler.

Still, Fury has every right to complain (not that he has done much complaining, to his enormous credit) and there should of course be a return fight. Before that, Fury wants the British judge who scored the fight all-even at 113-113 to explain his actions before The British Boxing Board of Control.

“I should have won but I’m not going to complain,” Fury said. “I’ve come away and I’m on away soil but what most disappointed me was the British judge. I don’t know what fight he was watching. I think the British Boxing Board of Control need to have a word with him.”

Again, and whatever happens outside of the ring, Fury fully deserves a return go at Wilder. Lennox Lewis feels Fury can improve on Saturday’s performance. If he can do so, maybe then Fury’s great comeback will reach its fullness.