Manny Pacquiao Will Break Training Camp For His Induction Into The Hall Of Fame This Weekend

It’s always a special, glorious occasion at Canastota when it’s Hall of Fame weekend. But this weekend’s ceremony will be a little bit different, as one of the greats who will be enshrined is an active fighter – an active fighter who will have to break training camp in order to attend and have his hands cast as he goes into The Hall.

Manny Pacquiao, who is of course training for his July 19 comeback fight against reigning WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios, will attend the festivities in New York. Pacquiao, the sport’s only eight-division world champion, announced his retirement after his August 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, therefore he had been retired the necessary three years before being eligible for The Hall of Fame.

Enshrined among legends—Pacquiao joins Paz and Nunn in Canastota

Now, Pacquiao is looking for more glory, for yet another world title. Pacquiao is going for history at the age of 46. Joining Manny at The Hall over the weekend will be Vinny Paz and Michael Nunn. While in the women’s category, Yessica Chavez, Anne Sophie Mathis Mary Jo Sanders and Cathy Davis will be enshrined. In addition, referee Kenny Bayless, cut man Al Gavin, referee Harry Gibbs, broadcaster and journalist Randy Gordon, and TV producer Ross Greenburg will also be enshrined. And finally, Rodrigo Valdez and Owen Swift will be honoured.

It will of course be great to see Pacquiao, Paz, and Nunn together being handed their flowers. Three very different fighters, three very different personalities, Pacquiao, Paz and Nunn all did so much to light up their sport. As always, it should be quite the occasion at Canastota.

Will the Hall of Fame jinx strike again?

Now, can Pacquiao do better than another Hall of Famer managed back in 1997, this when Sugar Ray Leonard launched another one of his comebacks but was beaten by Hector Camacho, with Leonard being enshrined in The Hall three months after the humbling defeat? Leonard was enshrined after suffering a loss, but will Pacquiao go on from being enshrined to win his comeback fight?

Pacquiao does look to be in great shape for the Barrios fight, his speed and fitness apparently still there.