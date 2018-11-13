VIDEO: Oleksandr Usyk – Can he succeed at heavyweight?





This past Saturday at the Manchester Arena, undisputed WBO/WBC/WBA/IBF cruiserweight world champion Alexander Usyk put his massive collection of world titles on the line against Tony Bellew.

The fight wound up being an entertaining affair. Where Bellew provided a stiffer test for Usyk than most observers were expecting. Bellew seemed to have a slight edge over the early portions of the fight, and he was preventing Usyk from establishing a rhythm while landing some sneaky shots along the way. Bellew caught Usyk with some good right hands, but Usyk never lost his cool and maintained his composure.

By the midway point in the scheduled 12 round contest, Usyk had made some adjustments and he seized command of the momentum and he began fighting much more effectively. Bellew was no longer able to disrupt Usyk’s attacks the way he had been earlier, and Usyk began wearing Bellew down and landing flush shots with greater regularity as the action progressed. In round 8, Usyk clipped Bellew with a stinging left hand that floored the brave challenger. As Bellew was struggling to make it to his feet, referee Terry O’Connor called a halt to the fight.

Usyk now has his sights set north with a planned move to boxing’s marquee weight class – the heavyweight division!

So the big question now is, can Usyk succeed at heavyweight?

Right now we have three undefeated heavyweights who each have a claim to being called “heavyweight world champion”. Anthony Joshua is the unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder is the WBC heavyweight champion, and Tyson Fury is the reigning lineal heavyweight champion. Wilder and Fury are actually scheduled for a showdown on December 1, in a bout that will be televised by Showtime PPV.

