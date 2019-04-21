Video: Marvin Hagler – Top 5 Notable Wins





Marvelous Marvin Hagler is the featured boxer in this edition of the Top 5 Notable Wins series.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler was the undisputed middleweight world champion from September 27, 1980 until April 6, 1987. During his illustrious championship reign, Hagler made a dozen defenses of his undisputed middleweight crown. Hagler is universally recognized as one of the absolute greatest middleweights of all time. In fact, many observers view him as the greatest middleweight of all time during the long rich history of this marquee weight class. There were no shortage of stellar champions in middleweight history, so regardless of where you rank him, he is undoubtedly on a short list that includes other all time great talents like Harry Greb, Carlos Monzon, and Sugar Ray Robinson.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner will provide a brief chronological recap of Marvelous Marvin Hagler’s top five most notable victories during his Hall of Fame career. This is the seventh video edition of the new ongoing series that will evaluate the top five notable victories of some of the most famous and successful pugilists who ever laced up the gloves and stepped inside the squared circle. And this is the very first episode where we have ventured south of heavyweight. There are no shortage of great champions in boxing history, and the early focus of this new series will continue to primarily focus on heavyweight greats of the past. But we will also ultimately be exploring a slew of other champions from various different weight classes.





Determining the Top 5 most notable wins in a boxer’s career something that is not always something where everyone will agree, since individual taste and personal preference factor in heavily. These five wins alone certainly do not define the totality of Marvin Hagler’s greatness – but these wins sure do go a long way towards helping define it.To get one man’s opinion on the 5 most notable victories in the career of the great Marvelous Marvin Hagler, please watch and enjoy the video.