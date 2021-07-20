Video: George Foreman vs Larry Holmes – Boxing Dream Fight

Imagine prime George Foreman vs prime Larry Holmes?

This is the debut edition of the Dream Fight series, and a hypothetical fantasy match-up between Big George and The Easton Assassin is one that actually has an interesting backstory. The 1970s and 1990s are widely viewed as two of the greatest decades in heavyweight boxing history. Amazingly, Foreman and Holmes were each elite level heavyweights during various points in both the 1970s and the 1990s. And yet for various reasons the fight never happened.

The closest it came to becoming a reality was when Foreman would have been 50 and Holmes 49. In a bout that would be billed as “Battle of the Aged” – Foreman and Holmes had agreed to square off on January 23rd, 1999. Foreman was to receive $10 million, Holmes was slated to earn $4 million, and each fighter received a nonrefundable down payment equaling 10% of their respective guarantees. But the promoter missed the deadline to fulfill his financial obligations, and after trying to reschedule for March 27th – the remaining money never materialized, and the fight was off.

Foreman is a 2-time heavyweight world champion. He defeated Michael Moorer in a shocking upset in November 1994, where Foreman regained the heavyweight crown more than 20 years after he had lost it against Ali. In doing so he had become the oldest heavyweight champion in history, a record that stands to this day. Larry Holmes reigned as champion from June 1978 until September 1985, and during that stretch he made 20 consecutive title defenses. In the long rich history of the heavyweight championship, only the great Joe Louis had a longer streak of consecutive heavyweight title defenses.

So who would win a Dream Fight between prime George Foreman and prime Larry Holmes?

This edition of Rummy’s Corner will attempt to answer that question, while providing a quick look back at some of the tremendous achievements of Big George and The Easton Assassin. For one man’s opinion, please watch and enjoy the video.