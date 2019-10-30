VIDEO: Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz II – Rematch Preview & Prediction





Coming up on November 23, 2019 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada – reigning WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder will put his title on the line in a rematch against Luis Ortiz in a championship contest that will be televised in the United States on Fox PPV.

Wilder and Ortiz first squared off on March 3 of last year, and a lot of things have changed across the heavyweight landscape since their first fight. Going into that fight, Wilder and Ortiz were both undefeated and Ortiz was perceived to be Wilder’s biggest challenge to date at that point. And Ortiz proved to be exactly that. Ortiz fought a very intelligent fight and he truly tested Wilder before ultimately being overwhelmed by the devastating power of The Bronze Bomber.

Ortiz rebounded from that loss with 3 consecutive victories. In his most recent bout, Ortiz defeated Christian Hammer by lopsided 10 round unanimous decision back in March. Wilder since went on to face lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury last December in a fight was ultimately ruled a draw. In his most recent fight back in May, Wilder scored a sensational first round knockout against Dominic Breazeale.





These are very interesting times to be a fan of the heavyweight division. The current heavyweight scene is as interesting as it has been in a very long time, and the Wilder vs Ortiz rematch is the next step in the puzzle of determining who among today’s elites is the best heavyweight in the world. Fans are very interested in the prospect of a Wilder vs Fury rematch, and fans are also getting excited for the upcoming rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua. But many observers seem to be overlooking the fact that not only did Ortiz provide Wilder with his toughest challenge to date when last they met, but he also remains one of the most skilled and talented heavyweights currently competing today.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner provides a brief preview and prediction for the highly anticipated forthcoming heavyweight championship rematch between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz. For one man’s take on the situation, please watch and enjoy the video.