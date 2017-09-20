Video: 10 takeaways from Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin

The controversial draw between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin in last Saturday’s middleweight championship showdown continues to resonate throughout the boxing world. Controversial high profile fights always get extended attention – but in this instance, two of boxing’s biggest stars put on a good show, despite the unpopular verdict. This fight has huge rematch written all over it. It’s inevitable. It will happen. It’s just a matter of when.





With the controversy adding fuel to the fire, following a contest where both combatants frequently had to dig down deep, there is every reason to believe that Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will both come into the rematch more determined than ever, with both looking to make a statement with something to prove. This is one of those rare instances where the rematch will almost assuredly surpass the first act in terms of intensity and entertainment value. And fan interest should be amplified as well, especially if we assume Floyd Mayweather won’t be stealing some of its thunder.

So what can we learn from the first encounter? Even though the large majority of observers feel Golovkin deserved to win, Canelo still made a strong account of himself, and he impressed many onlookers by doing much better than expected against a menacing puncher like Golovkin. I think this fight shedded some light on where both fighters now stand, with the general consensus being, Canelo is a bit better than many realized, and Golovkin perhaps not being quite as good or as powerful as many believed going into this bout. So what can we learn from this match between Canelo and Golovkin? What are the most important things we learned about both fighters? How was Canelo able to exceed expectations, where Golovkin struggled with his style far more than many had expected.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner attempts to shed some light on these big takeaways from the fight. This edition also provides another brief recap with highlights of the middleweight championship bout that took place between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. Please watch and enjoy the video!