Video: Andre Ward retires on top

In somewhat of an unexpected surprise, unified light heavyweight champion of the world, Andre Ward (32-0, 16 KOs) retired from professional boxing. Ward was 33 years old, and was widely viewed as the best pound for pound boxer in the world. He is coming off of an impressive stoppage victory against Sergey Kovalev last June.





Ward first broke into the big time when he dominated Mikkel Kessler in round 1 of the Super Six Boxing Classic. Ward entered the fight as the underdog against a strong puncher who was one of the big favorites going into the elite tournament. But Ward shocked the boxing world, outclassing Kessler in a mismatch. This helped put Ward on the map, and he never looked back.

He would go on to win the Super Six tournament, scoring an impressive points victory against Carl ‘The Cobra’ Froch. In addition to his impressive victories against Froch and Kessler, Ward also knocked out light heavyweight champion Chad Dawson, he outclassed the very talented Sullivan Barrera, and he holds two victories over the highly regarded unified 175 pound champion Kovalev.

Ward was a skilled tactician with incredible ring smarts. He had a very high ring IQ, he was extremely versatile, and he had an impressive ability to adapt and make the proper adjustments. He also has a proven track record when it comes to exhibiting heart and determination. The one thing Ward did better than anything else, however, was his amazing ability to dictate the range and control the distance. He is capable of fighting on the outside, at mid-range, and in close quarters. He was a devastating body puncher, great at setting traps for counters, and he was an excellent defensive boxer.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner discusses Ward’s retirement, while providing a brief recap of his rise to the top. Please watch and enjoy the video!