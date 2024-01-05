Vergil Ortiz Jr. wants Tim Tszyu title shot

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) wants a quick title shot against WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu this year after he defeats Fredrick Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) this Saturday night.

(Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions)

Ortiz is moving up to 154 after having almost wrecked his health trying to make 147 for his last fight, and he insists that he feels great at the new weight.

Ortiz last fought in August 2022, stopping Michael McKinson in the ninth round. For a fighter that was badly weight-drained, Ortiz fought remarkably well, battering McKinson with huge power shots to get the knockout.

If he comes through this fight with flying colors, it’s possible that his promoters at Golden Boy could get him a title shot against Tszyu, which would be an outstanding fight for the fans.

Tszyu is a huge puncher, too, and he’s in a situation where he doesn’t have any big names to fight in the division. Jermell Charlo only wants big names, so he’s not going to give Tszyu an opportunity.

Ortiz-Lawson will meet this Saturday, January 6th at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“I put my heart into this sport. But now we’re here. We weigh in tomorrow. If you have any doubts on getting any tickets erase them right now because this fight is happening for sure. And I’m ready. This is honestly the best I’ve ever felt.”

“Don’t ever question my work ethic. I have the best work ethic out of everyone,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. to Fight Hub TV. “That’s the thing. I want to fight everyone, but I’m not going to wait for anybody anymore.

“A lot of the problems came from me waiting for the big fights for me to put on a show for the fans that never got to happen because it kind of seemed like only one person wanted to fight.

“I was ready to fight Stanionis right after the McKinson fight. That fight didn’t happen. It wasn’t my fault. That’s an exciting fight fight there. I would love to fight him.” said Ortiz about WBO 154-lb champion Tim Tszyu.