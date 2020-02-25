Vergil Ortiz Jr and Samuel Vargas – LA press conference quotes

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KOs) and Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KOs) hosted a press conference today ahead of their 12-round fight for the WBA Gold Welterweight Title. Undercard fighters from the event also participated in the presser. The fight will take place on Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.





(Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy)

Below is what fighters had to say at today’s press conference:





VERGIL ORTIZ JR., WBA Gold Welterweight Champion:

“I’m thankful to have one of the best promotors in the world. We’re a big family, and I’m very proud to be a part of Golden Boy Promotions. I train for every fight like I’m training for a world title. I don’t think I’m the most talented fighter in the room, but I do know that I work the hardest in the game right now.”

SAMUEL VARGAS, Welterweight Contender:

“I’m open to fighting everyone. I’ve fought a lot of talented boxers who have had a great experience throughout the years. I’m confident and I’m ready. I’ve been training very well, and I’m excited about this fight. A huge shout out to my fans in Canada and Columbia who will be watching and supporting me.”





AZAT HOVHANNISYAN, Super Bantamweight Contender:

“I’m as ready for any champion. I’m in the best shape and have the best trainer. I can’t wait to show everyone a wonderful fight on March 28.”

SENIESA ESTRADA, WBC Silver Light Flyweight Champion:

“This is going to be my fifth time at the Forum, but this time it’s going to be very different. The last four times that I fought at this venue. I didn’t have a promoter. And I wasn’t making any money and I wanted to give up on my dreams. I honestly didn’t think I could make it as a boxer. This time coming back to the Forum, I’m at the best place in my career right now, physically, mentally and emotionally. I’m ready for a great fight.”

ERIC GOMEZ, President of Golden Boy:

“There’s a lot of great boxing history at the forum. A lot of famous world champions have fought at this venue, including Oscar De La Hoya, who made his debut back in 1992. This is a great card and all these fights are going to be exciting, especially Vergil Ortiz Jr., who is no longer a prospect but now a contender. He has captivated the world of boxing, and I hope for him to win a world title this year. Vergil has proved himself in the ring, but make no mistake Samuel Vargas is a dangerous fighter. Vergil needs to be able to beat a fighter like Vargas. This is a big test for Vergil. Vargas is going to challenge him, but this is what he needs to go through to win a world title.

Ortiz’s WBA Gold title on the line

Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas is a 12-round fight for the WBA Gold Welterweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, March 28 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Tickets for Ortiz Jr. vs. Vargas are on sale now and are priced at $10, $25, $50 and $100. Prices do not include applicable facility fees and service charges. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets will also be available for purchase at www.fabulousforum.com or www.ticketmaster.com.