Boxing News 24/7


Vasyl Lomachenko-Jason Sosa 130 pound unification fight likely for April

- Leave a Comment

Vasyl Lomachenko, one of the hottest, most exciting fighters and for many people also today’s pound-for-pound best, wanted to get a chance to avenge his sole pro loss in his next fight, but a rematch with Orlando Salido couldn’t be made (for whatever reason or reasons) so a new foe had to be found.


According to various reports – ESPN.com first bringing us the news – Lomachenko’s next rival has been located. The frontrunner to face “Hi-Tech” on April 8, on HBO, is reigning WBA super featherweight champ Jason Sosa. According to BoxRec, the fight is happening in Maryland, and it’s a good one. All unification fights are more than noteworthy, and whoever wins on April 8 (assuming there are no last-minute hitches in getting the fight done) will walk away with both the WBA and WBO belts.

Skilled and wickedly powerful southpaw Lomachenko, 7-1(5) will of course enter the ring as a whopping great favourite to win, but Sosa, who promoter Bob Arum says has “a puncher’s chance,” is a good fighter, certainly, as the saying goes, he is no mug. At 20-1-4(15) Sosa, the same age as Lomachenko at 28, has met some good fighters and he is a proud world champ.

READ  Teddy Atlas' recent Top-10 Pound-for-Pound list didn't include GGG; Atlas explains why

Nicholas Walters (who Lomachenko made quit in his last outing) held Sosa to a draw back in December of 2015, but in his next fight, Sosa halted Javier Fortuna to take the WBA belt. Since then, Sosa has retained once, decisioning Stephen Smith last November. Having been stopped in his sole loss – by Tre’Sean Wiggins way back in just his fifth pro fight, in 2010 – Sosa has probably all but forgotten about the early setback.

Can Sosa do anything against Lomachenko? The Ukrainian does seem to be all but unbeatable right now, and it is proving tough getting him the big, big fights. Sosa deserves plenty of credit for stepping up to the plate here.

A Lomachenko win has to be the pick of course, but can he score another devastating KO victory in April?

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Vasyl Lomachenko-Jason Sosa 130 pound unification fight likely for April

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Terence Crawford-Mikey Garcia: suddenly the hottest fight that can be made at 140?
Joshua vs Klitschko NYC Quotes, Photos
Abel Sanchez picks Danny Garcia to beat Keith Thurman; says “This ‘One Time’ Thurman thing is a myth”
Eddie Hearn: At this stage 70-80 percent likely Brook fights Spence next
Gerald Washington on Wilder shot: I’ll shock the world!
Teddy Atlas’ recent Top-10 Pound-for-Pound list didn’t include GGG; Atlas explains why
Wladimir Klitschko says now is the “perfect time” for Joshua fight; “in three years he’s going to be too good”
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Teddy Atlas’ recent Top-10 Pound-for-Pound list didn’t include GGG; Atlas explains why

Love him or loathe him, there is no denying Teddy Atlas is about as passionate about the sport of boxing...

Close