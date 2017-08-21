Vasyl Lomachenko vs Guillermo Rigondeaux close for December 9, to go out on ESPN

They are arguably the two most naturally talented boxers fighting today (although with his brilliant performance on Saturday night, Terence Crawford is ranked as number-one in the eyes of many fight fans) – and promoter Bob Arum wants to match them together in what he says would be an “historic” fight.

Vasyl Lomachenko Vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux – a fight that has been in the works, at least as a possibility, for some months; due in large part to the unbeaten Cuban’s campaign on social media – is reportedly very close to being made for December 9 in New York, with ESPN set to televise.





As per a piece on RingTV.com, the fight, if it does happen, will see Lomachenko defend his WBO 130 pound title against the 122 pound champ, so there will be no catch-weight involved. Arum is very keen to get the fight signed, sealed and delivered.

“It would be a historic milestone in my career,” Arum said on the subject of a Lomachenko-Rigondeaux fight. “It’s never been done before: Each of them winning two gold medals, fighting each other, is very special. That will be remembered in history. Rigondeaux is a helluva fighter, if it’s Rigondeaux [who gets the Dec. 9 fight with Lomachenko]. He’s not going to be boring with Lomachenko. Lomachenko won’t let him be boring.”

Further to the piece via RingTV, “multiple sources” told the publication that Rigondeaux and promoter Roc Nation are “close to finalizing a deal” with the fight to be fought at a full 130, meaning “Rigo” would have to pack an additional eight pounds onto his lean frame. The weight factor could sway some fans, who may feel Lomachenko is simply too big for the 36 year old southpaw.

But if he can carry the weight without it slowing him down, and if Lomachenko is unable to physically manhandle Rigondeaux, we could get a great, technically awe-inspiring boxing match just before Christmas. And if it does happen, going out for “free” on ESPN where Lomachenko fights these days, fight fans will be getting an early Christmas present. There are plenty of fans who would pay good money to see this fight.