Vasily Lomachenko not worried about Devin Haney’s jab

Vasily Lomachenko told the media today that he’s not worried about Devin Haney’s jab because that weapon doesn’t work against fighters that know how to neutralize it, such as himself.

(Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)

The two-time Olympic gold medalist Lomachenko will need to roll back the years and be in prime form for him to deal with the youth, size, and powerful jab of the 24-year-old Haney.

Lomachenko didn’t mention needing to negate the constant holding that Haney does, but that’s even more important than controlling his jab.

As we witnessed in Haney’s last two fights against George Kambosos Jr, he uses frequent clinching as his primary defensive strategy to control his opponent’s offense. Haney didn’t use to fight like that, but he’s become a clincher after being hurt in consecutive fights against Jorge Linares and Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz.

Undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) made their grand arrivals today in Las Vegas to discuss their headliner fight this Saturday, May 20th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Haney-Lomachnko will be shown live on ESPN+ PPV, starting at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The event goes for $59.99.

It’s important for Haney to fight on Saturday and not resort to the same jabbing, moving & holding that we saw from him in his last two fights against Kambosos. Haney will never become a star if he continues to fight like that because boxing fans want to be entertained, and they don’t like watching fighters that spoil the entire time.

Vasily Lomachenko: “Look, it’s the same like Ryan Garcia, who has the left hook, but it doesn’t work with guys who know boxing. We understand it, we know it. If you know about his jab, I know about his jab too,” said Vasily Lomachenko during today’s Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas for his fight this Saturday night against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Devin Haney: “We know Loma, we know his game plan – to get inside, try to make it dirty as possible, hit on the break and things like that. But I’m a strong fighter, I’m big, I’m conditioned, and I’m going to go in there and break him down.”

Hopefully, this fight provides more entertainment than the disappointing Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia contest. That bout had a terrible ending, with Ryan being counted out on one knee after getting hit to the body by Tank.