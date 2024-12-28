Vasiliy Lomachenko Has Set Retirement Decision Deadline: January 1st

Will the great Vasiliy Lomachenko, a sure-fire Hall of Famer, box again? Last seen scoring a commanding win over George Kambosos Jr in May of this year, “Loma” has since been in his native, war torn Ukraine, spending time with his family while at the same time pondering his future. His ring future.

Loma’s promoter Bob Arum, speaking with Sky Sports, reveals how the superb southpaw has set a deadline for himself to decide, and announce, whether he will fight again. The deadline is fast-approaching: January 1st. Lomachenko, who will turn 37 in February, is currently 18-3(12) and he has as we know won world titles at featherweight, at super-featherweight, and at lightweight. Against Kambosos in Australia, Lomachenko won back a portion of the 135 pound titles he lost to Teofimo Lopez and then failed to win back when he fought Devin Haney (this fight, in May of 2023, being one that plenty of people felt Loma deserved to win).

Now, if he does box again, who might Lomachenko fight? Arum says he has given his fighter plenty of time in which to decide what he wants to do.

“They told me that he was going back to Ukraine because he had to be with his kids who are in school and there was bombing outside and he didn’t feel he was in the position at that point to talk about a future fight,” Arum explained. “But he promised that after the first of the year he would make a decision. So what that decision [will be?]I think it’s true that he didn’t know at that point what decision he would make. I don’t want to disturb him, I don’t want to rush him. He’s been terrific.”

Loma has indeed been terrific, with his masterful boxing skills and ring IQ serving up come superb ring performances. Always outsized when boxing at lightweight, Lomachenko could probably still make 130 pounds these days. But if he does fight again, chances are Loma will return at 135. And there are a number of simply fascinating fights he could take at the weight. Just imagine Lomachenko and his “Matrix” in there with the likes of Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, and others.

Can Loma rule the world again? Let’s see what that official decision will be come January 1st.