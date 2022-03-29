Usyk vs Joshua II In Saudi Arabia?

The big Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch could be headed to Saudi Arabia. Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, spoke with Sky Sports and he said Saudi Arabia is one of the locations that is a possibility. Despite some publications reporting how the venue has been “decided,” Krassyuk said things are merely “under discussion.”

Usyk recently left war-torn Ukraine to begin training for the return fight with the man he decisioned to take three heavyweight belts back on September 25 in London. Krassyuk says his fighter is “”already in Europe to start his preparation.”

“This location is under discussion at the moment,” Krassyuk said of Saudi Arabia. “Late June is also the timing we are considering now. Many things will depend on how fast we manage to ink the papers. The good thing is Usyk is already in Europe to start his preparation.”

Some reports say the money men in Saudi Arabia have secured the big rematch with a massive £90 million fee to host the fight, yet until the fight is officially announced we cannot jump the gun. Usyk, though, has shown throughout his entire ring career that he will fight anywhere, with most of his big wins taking place in the other guy’s home country. Usyk really is a proven road warrior. As for Joshua, he achieved victory in his revenge fight with Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, so he will have good memories of having fought there.

As for the fans, many were hoping the rematch would take place in London, that way they could travel to the fight. Making that trip to Saudi Arabia is of course a little more expensive. But the fight is happening and that’s the main thing. With Usyk-Joshua II likely for June, and with the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte clash set to go ahead next month, fans can brace themselves for two potentially thrilling heavyweight fights.

And will the two winners then get it on in a massive, for all the marbles, heavyweight unification showdown, to take place before the end of the year? We sure hope so.