Shakur Stevenson wants Tank Davis to punish Rolly Romero slowly

Shakur Stevenson is predicting a knockout victory for WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero for their fight on May 28th on Showtime PPV.

Stevenson is hoping Tank (26-0, 24 KOs) takes #1 WBA Rolly out with a body shot, but he’d prefer that prolongs the beating into the later rounds because he wants him to take as much punishment as possible.

As you would guess, Shakur doesn’t like Rolly because he feels that he’s someone that puts on a false front, but he can’t fight. He’s big for the weight class and has power, but that’s all he has going for him.

Some boxing fans believe Rolly should be fighting in the welterweight division but he chooses to melt down to 135 because it gives him a big advantage to fight against smaller opponents.

“I think Tank knocks him out. I think he stops him with a body shot. I pray that it’s a body shot,” said Shakur Stevenson to Fighthype in predicting a stoppage win for Gervonta Davis on May 28th.

“I don’t like Rolly, so I hope Tank beats the hell out of him,” said Shakur in making it clear why he wants Gervonta to win the fight. “I’d like it to be late because I want him to feel punishment throughout the whole fight.

“If it’s early, I wont be surprised. You got to realize that when people put on a front and act like something that they’re not, I don’t really like it.

“I feel like Rolly is one of those dudes who really can’t fight. He’s not that good of a fighter, but he talks like he’s an A+ level fighter. If you were to hear him talk, you would think that he’s Floyd Mayweather.

“I don’t respect it and I don’t agree with anything he say. I think that he’s a s*** fighter,” said Stevenson.

If Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) is a “s*** fighter” as Shakur says, Tank will blow him out of the water on May 28th when the two meet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

With Rolly’s size and power, he’s capable of knocking out anybody. When you’re as big and powerful as he is, you can get away with lacking highly technical skills. Look at heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

He’s captured world titles and made a huge fortune and the main things he had doing for him was size and power. Just being bigger and stronger than his opponents carried Joshua this far in the sport.

If Tank Davis’s defense fails him once again like in his last fight against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, Rolly could pull off an upset on May 28th. I don’t know if you can even call it an upset because he’s so huge and powerful. A win for Rolly would show that size & powerful often negates skills.

“You’ll probably see me at 135 soon,” said Stevenson. “I’m trying to capture all the belts at 130 first, though. After this fight. Well, I’m not going to talk about this fight because we ain’t deal with this fight, but I’m going to tell you who I want after this fight,” said Shakur.

There’s no point in Stevenson staying at 130 after his undifiation fight against WBC champion Oscar Valdez. Shakur wants to stay around long enough to become the undisputed champion at super featherweight, meaning he’s probably going to need to stay at 130 until the end of 2023.

Stevenson would be better off vacating his 130-lb titles after the Valdez fight if he wins, then go up to lightweight and go after the champions in that division.

“Tune in on April 30th. I’m going to put on an amazing show. I can’t wait to shine,” said Stevenson about his unificatioon fight against WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez.

“I think it’s a tough fight,” said Stevenson when asked about his thoughts on the May 7th fight between WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and popular challenger Canelo Alvarez.

“I haven’t watched too much of Bivol, but I know you’ve got to be a special type of fighter to beat Canelo Alvarez,” said Shakur.