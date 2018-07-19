Usyk vs Gassiev: Press Conference Quotes

Ukraine’s Aleksandr Usyk and Russia’s Murat Gassiev exchanged words of respect at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of Saturday’s Ali Trophy Final at the Olimpiyskiy Sports Complex, Moscow.





“I am looking forward to the final,” said Ukrainian Usyk. “When I was in Sochi and watched the semi-final between Gassiev and Dorticos, I met a lot of people who said they support Murat, but that they respect me.”

“It does not matter which city, which country my opponent is from and I am not worried about fighting in Moscow. For me, it’s normal to fight abroad.”

“This fight has the attention of fans all over the world,” said Gassiev. “We are going to make history and will make a beautiful fight.”

“I don’t think I have an advantage fighting in Russia, because I know Usyk has many fans here too. I respect my opponent, and I don’t pay attention to where he comes from.”





Abel Sanchez, Gassiev’s coach said: “This is a fight between two of the best fighters in the world. We are going to have to raise our level to beat this guy.”

Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, said: “We look forward to an absolutely incredible fight week. World Boxing Super Series represents the champions league of boxing and on Saturday we will crown our first champion.”

“We are looking forward to seeing a fight between two unbelievable gladiators. This is the fight of the year, make no mistake.”





“Thank you very much to everyone involved, but most of all thanks to the fighters who are putting everything on the line on Saturday. It is going to be a sensational fight.”

The Ali Trophy cruiserweight final is guaranteed to produce fireworks and the winner of Usyk-Gassiev will be the first boxer ever to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy and unify the cruiserweight titles in the four belt era.

The belts on the line will be the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA Super and RING Magazine’s vacant cruiserweight championship strap.