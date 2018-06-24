Unbeaten Josh Taylor earns shot at world title with brilliant win over Viktor Postol

Last night at The Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, unbeaten Josh Taylor of Edinburgh scored the biggest win of his pro career as he picked up a surprisingly wide 12-round unanimous decision over former 140 pound titlist Viktor Postol. The win, via scores of 119-108, 118-110 and 117-110, was deserved but the scores seemed to be way too wide – ESB had Taylor winning by a 116-113 margin.





Nevertheless, Taylor, now 13-0(11) earned a shot at the WBC super-lightweight title currently held by Jose Carlos Ramirez. Postol, who had some big moments in the fight and who showed all of his vast experience, is now 29-2(12).

Southpaw Taylor, a superb fighter who has been moved very fast throughout his pro career, overcame some rough patches, being hurt for the first time in his career. The 27 year old, by his own admission, started off quite raggedly, by his standards anyway, getting caught with punches (“he won on a bad night,” his promoter Barry McGuigan later said). The pace was electric all the way and fans were treated to a great action fight. Postol, previously beaten only by the sublime Terence Crawford, had a big round-seven, when he visibly stunned Taylor and had the seven years younger man holding on. Taylor overcame the biggest crisis of his career.

Roaring back, and once again showing seemingly limitless stamina, Taylor cracked Postol with a crisp left hand to the head in the tenth, knocking the Ukrainian warrior down. The crowd on its feet yet again, Taylor was fighting like a man possessed. It was a big finish from the Scot and Postol was clearly the more tired of the two.

As it turned out the decision was a mere formality, even if Postol will likely look back and shake his head at those wide scores. So can Taylor now become a world champion in just his 14th fight? As special as he is, as determined as he is, it looks a good bet indeed. Postol came to fight and he showed he is far from washed up, but youth was served.





Taylor has been one of the hottest prospects in all of boxing for some time now. Now he is a legitimate world title contender. But will the WBC champ want to come to Scotland to risk his crown?