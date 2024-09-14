Unbeaten Cruiserweight Contender David Nyika Halts Tommy Karpency In Third Round – Boxing Results

Earlier today in Auckland, New Zealand, unbeaten cruiserweight contender David Nyika halted a game but outclassed Tommy Karpency in the third round. 29 year old “Nice Guy” Nyika dropped 38 year old Karpency with a nasty body shot in the third, and the two-time Commonwealth gold medal winner and Olympic bronze medallist then put Karpency down with a right hand to the head. The Karpency corner threw in the towel with a little under 1:30 left of the round.

Nyika is now 10-0(9), while Karpency, who took today’s fight on short notice, falls to 31-9(19).

Big things are expected of Nyika, the 6’6” fighter having had such a fine amateur career. Today, Nyika was patient and he worked the body extremely well. Karpency is a natural light-heavyweight and he has been inactive save for his last fight which took place a little under a month ago, but Nyika’s performance was impressive nonetheless.

Southpaw Karpency was game and he fired back when under pressure, but those wicked body shots were just too much for him. Nyika, an orthodox fighter who likes to switch around in there, is absolutely a fighter to keep an eye on and it will be interesting to see where he can go, and how far. Nyika says he wants all the belts at cruiserweight, while with his height and reach it is possible he will move up to the heavyweight division one day.

Having sparred with Tyson Fury and worked for a time with Andy Lee, Nyika already has quite a bit more experience than his ten pro fights might suggest. Hopefully, Nyika, who last boxed in May, will get another fight in before the year is out. As for Karpency, the former three-time world title challenger, down at 175 pounds, earned credit for coming in at late notice and saving the show the way he did. Karpency, though, should perhaps think about calling it a career now.

Nyika is already very popular in New Zealand and Australia, where he now lives, but he says he wants to become a global star. Maybe he can do it.