Tyson Fury Wants “ At Least Three Fights” Next Year

Who will Tyson Fury fight next, when will he fight next and where will his next fight be? Bob Arum has outlined some of Fury’s plans for next year and the promoter says both Fury and himself hope for “at least three fights” next year. Arum spoke with Talk Sport and he said Dillian Whyte is the most “logical” next opponent for the reigning WBC heavyweight king.

33 year old Fury has recently said that the only two fights he is interested in are fights with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Fury might get both fights next year – we fans sure hope so – but it could be Whyte first, in either February or March.

“I think Dillian Whyte should be the next fight for Tyson Fury,” Arum said. “We’ve got to push ahead and get a date and an opponent for Fury. And it seems to me that it is logical that it should be Dillian Whyte. What I would like to see, and this is what he would like to see, getting in the ring at the end of February or March and doing at least three fights in 2022. Hopefully that is how it will roll out, Fury is ready to fight anybody. I really believe that he is the pre-eminent heavyweight in the world, there is nobody out there that he would be reluctant to fight.”

While a Fury-Whyte fight is an interesting proposition, and while a Fury vs. AJ fight would still be massive despite Joshua having lost his belts to Usyk, the big one we all want to see is Fury vs. Usyk (if Usyk beats Joshua in their planned rematch). This fight would be a real clash of styles and personalities. Plenty of people feel Fury would/will be too big for Usyk, while others believe the skilled southpaw from Ukraine would/will have a great game-plan and may be able to outbox Fury. It’s a truly fascinating fight.

It will be good if Fury, 31-0-1(22) does string together an active 2022 comprising of three fights or more. The last time Fury had three fights in one year was back in 2018, when Fury beat Sefer Seferi in his comeback fight and then defeated Francesco Pianeta and boxed a draw with Deontay Wilder. Fury has never had three world title fights in the same year. Hopefully this will change in 2022.

Fury Vs. Whyte, Vs. Usyk, Vs. Joshua. How great would that be!