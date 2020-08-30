Tyson Fury wants Anthony Joshua to show courage and face him

Tyson Fury is beginning to suspect that not only is Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn not interested in letting him take on IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, but also AJ himself.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) wants Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) to summon his courage, and sit down at the negotiating table so that they can make this unification contest happen in December of this year.

Fury and his team are starting to suspect that Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 Kos) will back out of the trilogy match with him in 2020, and look to recoup. In that case, Fury will need an excellent plan-B option for December, and who better than Joshua to fill the hole in his schedule.

Fury wants Joshua fight in December

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and I’ll keep doing my thing, and sooner or later, I’ll get [a fight against Anthony Joshua],” said Fury to BT Sport Boxing. “Yeah, hopefully, we’ll get this big fight on, and then we’ll see what happens from there.

“I hope so. I’m contracted to do it,” said Fury when asked if the trilogy match between him and Deontay Wilder will be taking place next. “We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, it’ll get made in December. We’re all looking forward to it. Training hard an getting fit for it.”

It would be a bad idea for Wilder to back out of his contract to face Fury, but anything is possible. The ramifications of Wilder electing not to take the fight with Fury could be disastrous for his career, as he would be viewed as having chickened out. Moreover, the deal wouldn’t be the same for Wilder financially if he went into negotiations from scratch in a year or two.

Unless Wilder rebuilds his career by beating some solid heavyweights, he would be heading into negotiations with Fury in a weakened position.

“I think exactly the same,” said Fury about his belief that Joshua doesn’t want to fight him. “I said to AJ, and I said to Eddie Hearn, ‘Grow a pair, and come sit down like adults at the table, and let’s get it signed.’

“I’m number one in the division, lineal champion, Ring Magazine champion, WBC champion, and the only undefeated world champion out there at the moment. So you know what time it is and who to come to see me. Let’s make it happen.

“What’s the worse that can happen? You can lose a boxing match. Big issue. You’ve already lost before [to Andy Ruiz Jr, so don’t worry about it,” said Fury in sending a message to Joshua.

What’s the worse that could happen to Joshua in facing Fury? Well, he could lose as badly as Wilder did, and it would potentially hurt his future earnings in the sport. It wouldn’t just hurt Joshua.

Matchroom Boxing would take a hit as well if Joshua gets bludgeoned into submission by Fury, as he would be seen in the same boat Wilder. It could be worse for Joshua if he quits as he did in his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

Hearn can’t use Dillian Whyte as a guard to block Fury from facing Joshua this year or in 2021. Unless Hearn comes up with another rationale to explain why the Joshua-Fury fight can’t happen, Joshua is going to be expected by fans to face him.

What happens if Joshua faces Fury and gets blasted out? It’s almost better for Joshua NOT to face Fury because he’ll continue to make the same kind of money he did before without him losing. You can see where Hearn is being smart by seemingly dragging his feet with the Fury fight.

Fury impressed by Daniel Dubois

“A wrecking ball. I was very impressed,” said Fury about Daniel Dubois. “He does everything that a young heavyweight should do. He’s demolishing these heavyweights one by one, and lining them up and knocking them down.

“There’s only one way for the young Daniel, and that’s up, up and up all the way to the top,” said Fury.