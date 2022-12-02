Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 – weights for Saturday in London

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury weighed in at 268.6 lbs, and Derek Chisora came in at 260.6 lbs for Saturday’s fight live on BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England. The card begins live on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

During the face-off, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) towered over the masked sunglass-wearing Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), staring intently into his face to let him know that he means business.

IBF/WBA/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk will be at ringside, scouting Fury to spot his weaknesses ahead of their potential undisputed fight next March in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) hopes to enter the ring after Fury’s victory on Saturday, but we’ll see if that happens. Some believe Fury will physically attack Usyk if he gets inside the ring, while others think the big 6’9″ Tyson will make a hasty exit to avoid the unified champion.

“We’re looking for a ‘bang,’ and he hits the floor,’ said Tyson Fury when asked what he’s looking for on Saturday night against Derek Chisora.

“All the work has been done. A few more interviews to do, and then I rest up and go straight back to it, and tomorrow, I’ll put on a good show for the fans. I can’t wait. I’m going to jab his nut [head] straight off.

“He looks like he’s up for a good fight, and I’m ready for a good fight myself. I can’t wait,” said Fury.

“He eats every ounce of it up, he really does,” said David Haye to BT Sport Boxing about how relaxed Tyson Fury looked on stage on Friday. “He belongs up there. He’s the WBC heavyweight champion.

Undercard weights

Daniel Dubois 240.3 lbs vs. Kevin Lerena 230.9 lbs

Yvan Mendy 134.6 lbs vs. Denys Berinchyk 134.75 lbs

Karol Itauma 177.1 lbs vs. Vladimir Belujsky 176.6 lbs

Royston Barney Smith 133.8 lbs vs. Cruz Perez 132.25 lbs

“He should be up there in lights. He deserves it. He’s been up there in America. He’s taken the tough fights and gotten the great results. Here he is fighting someone [Chisora] who has lost three out of his last four fights.

“So fighting someone that has lost three out of there last four fights, if you’re the king, you can do it until you knock the guy out. It took me five rounds to knock out Derek Chisora ten years ago when he was a lot fresher.

“Can Tyson Fury beat that? To beat that, you’ve got to go at him,” said Haye.

“He’s a better fighter now,” said Steve Bunce about the 38-year-old Chisora. “We’ve seen some clips where we saw Derek Chisora following Tyson Fury around the ring like a novice, like a dog being trained.

“It’s a different Delboy now. He’s older, he’s smarter, he’s wiser, and he’s better.”