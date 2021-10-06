Quotes / Photos: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder – Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and challenger Deontay Wilder made their grand arrival in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena for their trilogy match this Saturday, October 9th, live on PPV (click here to order!)

Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) looked in great shape and highly motivated to gain his revenge against ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) after losing to the big brit last year.

Fury didn’t look anywhere near the 270+ lbs that he had been hoping to get to for the fight, but he says he doens’t care what he weighs. He says he realizes now that any heavyweight can score a knockout if they land a perfect shot.

Interestingly, Fury seemed to be the more bitter of the two, talking a lot of trash and sounding upset at times with Wilder.

Fury says he wants to slowly drag out the beating he gives to Wilder to make him suffer to the point where he quits. Further, Tyson says Wilder’s career will be finished after he loses to him on Saturday.

Deontay Wilder feeling rejuvenated

“I feel great and rejuvenated, reinvented and I’m ready to go on Saturday night,” said Deontay Wilder during Tuesday’s Grand Arrival in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

“Saturday night is going to be a special night, I think the fans are going to be in for a great, as they always are when the ‘Bronze Bomber’ steps in the ring.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I can’t wait,” said Wilder. “It’s going to be a special movement for me to get back in there and reintroduce myself to the world to show people what I’m all about.

“I see me beating him up and knocking him out,” Deontay said in predicting a stoppage win over ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury on Saturday.

“There are many things I visualized in the first fight along with the second. I didn’t execute the game plan. This time around, it’s just a different feeling.

“I’m looking forward to putting on a great performance come October the 9th,” said Deontay.

We’ve heard a lot of talking from Wilder and his new trainer Malik Scott about the improvements he’s made in his game.

On Saturday, we’ll get a chance to see if Wilder really did improve or if he’s been kidding himself and the fans.

Fury wants to force Wilder to say “No mas”

“Wilder is the biggest puncher in the history of our sport, but I’ve got the biggest balls in the history of our sport, and I’ve proved it many times,” said Tyson Fury on Tuesday’s grand arrivals in Las Vegas.

“It’s going to be exciting. Wilder is a dynamite puncher,” said Fury. I’m still on form, doing what I got to do. I’m the only undefeated heavyweight world champion left. I’m the last man standing. It’s crazy.

“Wilder is still thinking about what happened in 2018. ‘How the f***did he get back up after being knocked out?’

“You hit a guy with your best shot, you knock him out and he gets back up and gets back into you. He then does exactly what he said he was going to do in the rematch and takes me out.’

“I’m not here to slate Deontay Wilder. He is what he is. Honestly, I think the guy is a real piece of s***, a real piece of work,” said Fury in making it clear that he wasn’t going to take the high road and show class during Tuesday’s Grand Arrival in Las Vegas.

“Nobody or nothing is going to change my mind. When we were first going to fight, I thought he was a decent man, a family man.

“But now I know he’s a real piece of garbage, a piece or rubbish and I’m going to knock him the spark out on Saturday night.

“And I cannot wait to get him in that ring and give him a good hiding. I might take it slowly, and I might punish him and make him say, ‘No mas,'” said Fury on his plans for Wilder.

It probably wouldn’t be a good idea for Fury to intentionally leave Wilder out there trying to make him suffer because he will be dangerous this time.

In their previous fight in 2020, Wilder had an injured right bicep, which took away his normal devasting power.

He’s since had surgery, and his right hand is now at 100%, so this will be a different Wilder that Fjury faces from the one he beat last year.

Tyson is not worried about his weight

“I’m really hoping he’s improved because I’m here for a fight and I want a challenge,” said Fury about the rejuvenated Wilder. “I didn’t come all the way to America and be undefeated for 13 years not to get a challenge.

“The harder the challenge the better I fight. So hopefully, he’s 50 or 60% better than he was last year or the year before because I know I’ve got better.

“I don’t need to get better because there’s a day, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. So we’ll see. But I believe I’m improved 30 to 40% than I was before. So if he hasn’t, he’s in for a real beating for sure.

“When I beat him this time, his career is over,” said Tyson about Wilder being on the verge of having his career imploded.

“Just like if AJ loses to Usyk again, his career is over with too. So, he [Deontay] really needs a win, but he’s not getting it, that’s for sure.

“It doesn’t matter what weight a heavyweight comes in at. Whether he comes in at 210 lbs or if he comes in at 310, it’s really not important. I recently watched a documentary on Sonny Liston.

“They said he was the first of the real big men. He weighed 215 lbs and he was 6’1”, so anybody can knock out anybody at any size.

“A little man can knock out a big man, as we saw with David and Goliath all those years ago. So, it’s not really the size of the man, it’s the fight within the individual, that’s for sure,” said Fury.

It sounds like Fury failed to get his weight up into the 270s region that he’d been shooting for.

For the second fight 20 months ago, Fury weighed in at 273 lbs, and he used his 40-pound weight advantage to crush the 230-lb Wilder ikn that fight. Fury has been harping about wanting to get his weight into the 270s all throughout the promotion for Saturday’s fight.

Given that Fury is no longer making a big deal about his weight suggests that he wasn’t able to bulk up to 270s, which could be a mistake. At the very least, it shows that Fury didn’t train hard enough to get his weight back up.

Arum wants Fury to take Wilder out early

“If you’re a smart guy like Tyson, you don’t sit around and the mistake he made in the first fight [with Deontay],” said Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.

“You stay around in the ring with a guy that can shoot you at any time and knock you out and it’s devastating.

“Wilder has a gun with him all the time. I don’t mean [a real gun], and if you stay around long enough, he can land that punch and it’s a devastating punch.

“So what do you do? You try and get him out early by beating him down so he can’t shoot you,” said Arum.

If Fury tries to follow his promote Bob Arum’s advice of taking Wilder out early, he could run into one of his big right hands and get knocked out.

Like many, Arum probably believes that the version of Wilder that we saw in the previous fight is indicative of how he’s going to look and perform on Saturday.

That may not be the case. This could be the same Wilder that we saw obliterate Dominic Breazeale with a single right hand to the head in the first round.

Arum might be crying crocodile tears if Wilder obliterates Fury with a monstrous right hand that sends him to Neverland.