Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 – Live results from Las Vegas

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) will be trying to save his career tonight when he faces WBC champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) in their long-awaited trilogy match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

If Wilder loses tonight, it could be all she wrote with his career because it would be his second consecutive loss to Fury. Trying to come back from another defeat, especially a knockout, would be difficult if not impossible for ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder.

Boxing 247 will be giving live update results from the main portion of tonight’s Fury vs. Wilder 3 card below:

In a poor performance, highly hyped super middleweight prospect Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) had to get up off the deck in the ninth to defeat Argentinan Marcelo Esteban Coceres (30-3-1, 16 KOs0 by a 10 round unanimous decision. The scores were 96-93, 96-93, and 96-93. Berlanga was hurt in the sixth round as well and looked close to being knocked down.

Coceres, 31, had a badly swollen eye that seemed to limit his effectiveness in the 10th round.

After tonight’s less than a spectacular performance by Berlanga, Top Rank may need to resume feeding him against weak opposition like they’d done in his first 16 fights.

That was when Berlanga put together an impressive 16-fight first round knockout streak. But since Top Rank has started putting Berlanga in with decent B-level opposition, he’s been unable to resume knocking out his opponents.

The tough Vladimir Hernandez (13-4, 6 KOs) defeated former IBF/WBA junior middleweight champion Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams (27-3, 16 KOs) by a 10 round split decision.

Scores: 96-94, 97-93 for Hernandez, and 96-94 for Williams.

J-Rock fought well early in the contest, nailing the easy to hit Hernandez with some tremendous shots.

As the fight wore on into the second half of the contest, Williams faded and started to take more punishment from the 32-year-old Hernandez. Unfortunately, J-Rock wasn’t able to get back the momentum that he had early.

It was a big win for Hernandez, who has won his last three fights since last year. He’s turned his career around after losing consecutive fights to Israil Matrimov and Souleymane Cissokho,

If J-Rock can’t get back on the winning track, he may need to consider retiring because this was a bad one. In Williams’ last fight in January 2020, he was knocked out in the fifth round by Jeison Rosario.

Losing to Rosario wasn’t nearly as bad for J-Rock as getting beaten by Hernandez tonight because this wasn’t supposed to happen.

Two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (8-1, 4 KOs) continued his winning ways with a 10 round unanimous decision over Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz (17-1, 10 KO) in featherweight action.

The 27-year-old Robeisy was too technically gifted and accurate with his punches for Ruiz to compete with him in this fight. Although Ruiz fought his heart out, he was no match for the pinpoint shots from Robeisy. The scores weren99-91, 99-91, and 97-93.

Robeisy has a long way to go to get to the level of fighters like Shakur Stevenson, who was a 2016 Olympic silver medalist.

Other results:

Viktor Vykhryst TKO 3 Mike Marshall

Bruce Carrington (UD 4 Cesar Cantu

Judging by the physiques of the two heavyweights during Friday’s weigh-in, Wilder appears to have put in more hard work than Fury, who looks like the COVID-19 that he had hit him hard. Fury looked fat at the weigh-in and that’s troubling.

“He should have had enough time to recover but how was his camp after coming back from COVID?” said Teddy Atlas on The Fight. “The easiest pick for me would be to pick Fury.

“He’s the better fighter, and he’s the better fighter technically. He’s tougher mentally and he’s shown that. He’s more versatile.

“There’s only one dimension to Wilder, that right hand. Fury showed he can box and he also showed that he can walk you down and be aggressive and be a heat-seeking missile and go get you.

“Wilder is fighting for his existence for the rest of his life. That’s powerful. He’s fighting for redemption. Fury has already silenced the wolves.