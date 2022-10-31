Tyson Fury Loses It When Told Upcoming Chisora Fight Is A “Mismatch”

Tyson Fury has lost his temper before and he has done it again; this due to him being told the truth – that his upcoming, needless trilogy fight with Derek Chisora is not a fight the people want to see, that it is in fact a mismatch. Fury, appearing on the True Geordie podcast, stormed off whilst unleashing a tirade of foul language.

Host Brian Davis merely stated how he himself would very much have preferred to see Fury fight a number of other heavyweight contenders instead of going over old ground with Chisora; the host’s sentiments of course being shared by almost all of his listeners. Maybe it was a case of the truth hurting, but Fury lost it big time.

“No matter what you say, or what people like you want to say about Derek Chisora, he’s achieved more in boxing and in fighting than 10 men like you could ever achieve,” a clearly angry Fury said. “So I’m not going to just let you sit here and slate somebody who has fought the best fighters of this era just because he’s lost a few fights. It is what it is. I’ll be fighting Chisora….and if you don’t want to watch it then please don’t. And if you don’t want to buy a ticket, don’t buy a ticket. And if you do, be like the rest of the 50-odd, 60-odd thousand that’s already bought tickets.”

Fury then left the show, advising his host to “kiss my balls,” with the WBC champ calling Davis, among other things, “a tosspot” and “a little s**t house.”

Fury, who often, in fact almost always calls his ring opponents bums, dossers and s**t houses, is now offended when a pundit questions the validity of his upcoming opponent and his credentials? Talk about double standards. But Fury-Chisora III is a pointless fight, it is a mismatch (forget all that talk of how, in the heavyweight division, it only takes one punch; Chisora may not even land a single punch on Fury and he knows it).

Fury gets a pass due to the fact that he is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk next and that the December 3 fight is a tune-up/keep busy affair. And of course Fury will be well paid for boxing a tune-up. Fury should also be able to take a little bit of criticism. It’s what the professionals do. It’s part of the job. It comes with the territory. To use some of Fury’s logic, if he cannot stand being criticised, he shouldn’t agree to appear on talk shows!