Devin Haney beats Vasyl Lomachenko says Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez is picking Devin Haney to defeat Vasyl Lomachenko if the fight happens between them. Teofimo says that based on Lomachenko’s performance last Saturday night, he’s siding with undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) to defeat Loma (17-2, 11 KOs).

Teofimo says the 34-year-old Lomachenko isn’t the same fighter that he beat by a 12 round unanimous decision two years ago on October 17th, 2020.

That was an injured version of Lomachenko, who fought with a hurt right shoulder, yet still came close to beating Teofimo.

If Teofimo believes that Lomachenko isn’t even as good as the one-armed version that he beat, it tells you a lot about how much Loma has lost from his game.

Of course, Teofimo could be overlooking the talent Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) brought to the table last Saturday because you can argue that he looked better against Loma than Teo did in his fight. Jamaine showed skills that Teofimo doesn’t possess and that made it tough for Lomachenko.

It’s still unknown if the Haney-Lomachenkof fight will happen because it needs to be negotiated, and Haney would need to make weight.

As large as Haney looked when he went into the ring last Saturday night to hype the fight with Lomachenko, it’s questionable if he can make the 135-lb limit one more time.

If Haney does make the weight, it could leave him too drained to fight at a high level for 12 rounds.

“If it makes money, it makes sense,” said Teofimo Lopez to Fighthype when asked about his thoughts on Vasyl Lomachenko’s win over Jamaine Ortiz last Saturday night.

“Maybe the scorecards could have been a little too high. I think Jermain Ortiz made it a really good fight for Loma to fight hard to finish this fight and close it out. Loma did his thing, though.

“He got the job done. I think for the fight fans, I think they really, really, really want to have this fight with Haney and Loma now. Do I believe the right guy won tonight?

“Yeah, he won by a landslide. No, not at all,” said Teofimo when asked if Lomachenko looked like the same fighter he fought in 2020.

“He was off balance the majority of the time. He was trying to find the distance that he could have just done it by throwing his hands.

“No, Haney wins,” said Teofimo when asked if that version of Lomachenko beats Haney.