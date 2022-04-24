Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou “Hybrid Fight” Next?

Heavyweight king Tyson Fury had a long night of celebrating last night, this after icing Dillian Whyte with perhaps the best uppercut of “The Gypsy King’s” career. So superior to Whyte, a good fighter, Fury is now teasing us with talk of retirement. But there could be another fight – a “hybrid fight” on the horizon. Fury has, for some months now, been talking about a fight with MMA star Francis Ngannou. In Fury’s mind, taking such a fight would be different from carrying on with his boxing career – this one would not be a “real fight,” Fury has said.

Ngannou climbed into the ring at Wembley last night and he and Fury embraced and talked, ever so briefly, about getting it on in the near future.

“It’s going to be an explosive fight when it happens,” Fury said.

“It’s going to be a hybrid fight, with a different type of rules, you know, MMA gloves,” Ngannou said.

So maybe this could be the next chapter in Fury’s career, a career that is already quite the story. And it’s possible a Fury Vs. Ngannou clash, maybe in Las Vegas, would do crazy numbers. There is and has been major fan interest for some time, and with the two warriors now sort of, kind of announcing the fight as a definite go, this when both men were next to each other in the ring, maybe we can brace ourselves for it.

There is no doubt fans would tune in and pay hard cash for this one, and the fight would add to Fury’s already huge star persona. Nobody seems to be able to touch Fury right now (although Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua supporters will claim otherwise) and it would be a real shame if he did retire at age 33, when at the peak of his powers. The Ngannou fight would be a bonus. The fight we want to see, indeed, need to see, is Fury against the Usyk-Joshua rematch winner. For all the marbles. Fury cannot walk away from boxing with that fight there for his taking. Can he?