Tyson Fury feeling “terrible’ in training camp for Deontay Wilder fight

After nearly two years out of the ring, Tyson Fury feels “terrible” finishing up his training camp for his October 9th trilogy match with Deontay Wilder.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), with the help of coach SugarHill Steward, has put him through torture in getting ready to defend his WBC heavyweight title against the upset-minded Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

When you’ve been out of the ring for almost two years, enjoying the millions that you’ve made in the sport, there’s a tendency to struggle when you finally return to action. If you’re mid-30s like Fury, it’s even worse.

You don’t know what you’re going to get from Fury, but if you listen to him and his dad, John, it will be easy work for him against Wilder. If Fury loses, we’ll get a chance to see how he and John handle the defeat.

We heard excuses from Fury when he fought Wilder to a 12 round draw in 2018. In the aftermath of that fight, Fury made it a point to mention that he had to lose a lot of weight and had been out of the ring for a long time.

If Fury loses to Wilder on October 9th, it’s predictable that he’ll mention that he hadn’t fought since February of last year.

“I feel terrible, absolutely terrible. But if you did an eight-week training camp and you were just winding down, and you feel fantastic, you didn’t do it right,” said Fury to the Daily Star.

When you factor in that Fury has two training camps for this fight due to him supposedly getting COVID-19, he’s had more than enough time to prepare. He was supposed to fight Wilder on July 24th, but he pulled out, complaining of having COVID.

The fight was then postponed to October 9th, giving Fury an additional three months to train. Now, if he’s still not ready for any reason, there’s not much you can say other than he needs not to fight his rematches next time around.

Fury could have gotten this fight with Wilder out of the way earlier this year, if not late 2020, if he didn’t try to swerve it by attempting to walk away from the rematch clause.

“If you brutalize your body for eight weeks, training twice a day, six days a week, getting battered to bits in sparring by four or five different guys at a time, if you feel great, then you’re a bionic human being,” said Fury.

“And in a week’s time, I will feel fantastic.”

If Fury’s body is still worn down by the time he faces Wilder on October 9th, I’m sure he’ll let the fans know. Ideally, Fury will take the high road and not use an excuse should he lose.