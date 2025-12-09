Richardson Hitchins acted with surprise and amusement on social media to the rumors that he’s facing Regis Prograis next.

Some fans believe that Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) will be defending his IBF light welterweight title against the 36-year-old Prograis on the January 31st card next month at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Prograis Drops a Cryptic Warning

The former two-time 140-lb champion ‘Rougarou’ Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs) posted a cryptic message on X tonight, which fans took as a hint that he’ll be the next opponent for the finicky Hitchins for the Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson undercard on DAZN.

“I’m gonna beat the s*** out of this boy,” said Prograis on X today.

Hitchins immediately denied the rumor, but fans still believe it could be Regis who is his challenger for his IBF belt. Hitchins has picked up a reputation for repeatedly declining fights against top-tier fighters, even when they would be risky and he could lose.

Choosing the fading, struggling Prograis would be right up his alley in terms of the type of safe fights he’s been taking lately. For example, Hitchins’ last opponent was George Kambosos Jr. last June. In 2024, it was Gustavo Lemos who came close to beating him, and in 2023, it was Jose Zepeda.

Hitchins Fires Back With Laughter

“Lmaoooo Who said I was fighting this [guy],” said Richardson Hitchins on X, reacting to the rumors that he’s defending his IBF 140-lb title against Regis Prograis next.

Five Contenders He’s Avoided

Jamaine Ortiz

Ernesto Mercado

Keyshawn Davis

Gary Antuanne Russell

Subriel Matias

Fans believe that Richardson is keeping himself in the protected mode until one of the big names, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, or Teofimo Lopez, falls into his lap for a mega-million payday. Until one of those fighters is brought to him with the help of Turki Alalshikh, he won’t avoid the sharks that could snatch his golden ticket IBF belt from him.