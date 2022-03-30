Tyson Fury Causes A Stir By Bringing In Jarrell Miller For Sparring

You of course remember Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller. It turns out we may be seeing a lot more of Miller over the coming months. Firstly, WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury has raised a few eyebrows by bringing Miller in for sparring – Miller currently banned having failed far more than just one drugs test, this seeing to it that he has not boxed since November of 2018, when he stopped Bogdan Dinu in the fourth round. And secondly, Miller is set to resume his career as his ban will come to an end this summer.

It will be interesting to see how fight fans react to Miller’s return bout; if they support him or openly root against him. Will Miller, 23-0-1(20) ever regain the full trust of the fans? For now, Fury has brought Miller over to his Morecambe Bay gym to help him get ready for his April 23rd title defence against Dillian Whyte (this, Fury says, will be his final fight before retirement). Usual sparring partner Jared Anderson had to leave Fury’s camp as he suffered an injury (and he is now off the April card, set as he was to have fought Christian Hammer in what would have been an interesting test for the unbeaten prospect/contender).

Fury, in bringing Miller in, has shown that he doesn’t care about the reputation the New Yorker has – either that or Fury believes Miller deserves another chance. Miller will now be mimicking Whyte’s style as Fury gets ready for what could be a very tough fight. Fury will also spar Joseph Parker and Martin Bakole, yet the news of Fury brining in Miller is the big talking point.

Some people feel Fury working with Miller is not a good advert for the sport, while others feel it’s no big issue – sparring is sparring, not actual fighting, even if Miller will presumably be getting paid quite well for his work in Fury’s camp.

Will Miller ever again become a legit heavyweight contender? Will YOU watch his return fight if, or when, it happens?